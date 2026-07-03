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Wimbledon: Indian Doubles Teams Bow Out In Opening Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 03, 2026 23:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian men's doubles teams, including Yuki Bhambri, faced early exits from Wimbledon after suffering defeats in their opening round matches, marking a challenging start for the country's representation in the tournament.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian men's doubles teams faced early elimination at Wimbledon.
  • Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus lost in straight sets in their opening match.
  • Anirudh Chandrasekar and Takeru Yuzuki were defeated in a closely contested three-set match.
  • N. Sriram Balaji and Marcelo Demoliner also exited in the first round.
  • The results mark a disappointing start for Indian doubles players at the prestigious tournament.

The Indian men's doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus bowed out in the opening round of Wimbledon after suffering a straight set defeat to the Dutch-American pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Theodore Winegar here on Friday.

Bhambri and Venus went down 3-6, 4-6 with their opponents enjoying a higher winning percentage on both first and second serves. Rojer and Winegar broke serve twice, while Bhambri and Venus failed to convert any of their break-point opportunities. The Indo-New Zealand pair also struggled with their serve, committing seven double faults compared to just one by their opponents.

 

Other Indian Doubles Teams Also Eliminated

In another men's doubles first-round match, the Indo-Japanese pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Takeru Yuzuki lost a closely fought contest to Peru's Ignacio Buse and Argentina's Marco Trungelliti 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (10).

The pairing of N. Sriram Balaji and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner also exited in the opening round after losing 6-3, 6-7 (7), 4-6 to Belgium's Sander Gille and the Netherlands' Sem Verbeek.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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