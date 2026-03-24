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Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus suffer narrow defeat at Miami Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 24, 2026 11:05 IST

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Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus faced a tough defeat in the first round of the Miami Open, losing a close match to John-Patrick Smith and Sander Arends.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points

  • Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus lost their first-round match at the Miami Open to John-Patrick Smith and Sander Arends.
  • The match was closely contested, with the final score being 6-4, 5-7, 13-15 in favour of Smith and Arends.
  • Smith and Arends capitalised on break point opportunities more effectively than Bhambri and Venus.
  • Bhambri had previously reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament with Andre Goransson.
  • Bhambri and Venus reached the semifinals of the US Open last year.

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Kiwi partner Michael Venus made a first round exit from the Miami Open following a narrow loss to John-Patrick Smith and Sander Arends here.

Yuki and Venus went down 6-4, 5-7, 13-15 in a round of 32 contest to the Australian-Dutch combine in one hour 52 minutes.

 

There was little separating the two teams. Smith and Arends converted half of their four break points while Yuki and Venus were able to convert the couple of break points they earned in the match.

It was the first meeting between Arends and Smit, and, Yuki and Venus.

Bhambri's Recent Performances

Yuki had reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells alongside Andre Goransson earlier this month.

The 33-year-old Indian had famously made the semifinals of the US Open last year with Venus.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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