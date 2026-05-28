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Yuki Bhambri Advances In French Open Mixed Doubles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 23:31 IST

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Yuki Bhambri and Alexandra Panova secured a spot in the French Open mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, while Anirudh Chandrasekar and Takeru Yuzuki exited the men's doubles after a hard-fought battle.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points

  • Yuki Bhambri and Alexandra Panova advance to the French Open mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals after a straight-set victory.
  • Bhambri and Panova displayed strong serving and fewer unforced errors in their winning match.
  • Anirudh Chandrasekar and Takeru Yuzuki faced a tough defeat in the men's doubles at the French Open.
  • Chandrasekar and Yuzuki showed resilience but ultimately lost in a decisive tie-break.

Yuki Bhambri advanced to the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals with partner Alexandra Panova after a gritty straight-set win, while Anirudh Chandrasekar and Japan's Takeru Yuzuki crashed out following a hard-fought defeat in the men's doubles of the French Open.

Yuki and his Russian partner Alexandra battled past Dutch-Ukrainian pair of David Pel and Lyudmyla Kichenok 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in a tense contest that lasted one hour and 50 minutes.

 

Bhambri And Panova's Winning Strategy

Yuki and Alexandra will next face fourth seeds Desirae Krawczyk of USA and Neal Skupski of the Great Britain in the round of 16.

Yuki and Alexandra held their nerve in both tie-breaks to seal a straight-sets victory in a closely-fought match where just one point separated the two teams overall.

The duo struck five aces, won 70 per cent of points on first serve and were especially effective on second serve, claiming 64 per cent of those points compared to 48 per cent by their opponents.

Chandrasekar And Yuzuki's Doubles Defeat

Yuki and Alexandra also finished with 40 winners and committed only 16 unforced errors, four lesser than Kichenok and Pel.

Chandrasekar and his Japanese partner Yuzuki bowed out after suffering a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-10 defeat to Swiss-British pair Jakub Paul and Marcus Willis in a men's doubles contest that lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

After dropping the opening set, Chandrasekar and Yuzuki showed tremendous resilience in a tense second-set tie-break to bring it level.

The Indo-Japanese pair converted five of their 15 break-point opportunities, compared to three from four by their opponents, while also winning 122 points overall against 105 by Paul and Willis.

However, the Swiss-British combination dominated the decider, racing away to a 10-3 win to seal the contest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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