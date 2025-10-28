HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Youth Asian Games: 6 Indians storm into boxing finals

Youth Asian Games: 6 Indians storm into boxing finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 28, 2025 22:00 IST

x

Lanchenba Singh

IMAGE: Lanchenba Singh will take on Kazakhstan's Zhumagali Nurmakhank in the 50kg final. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

Indian pugilists packed a punch as six of them sailed into the final to assure the country at least half-a-dozen medals, while several shuttlers also advanced in the Youth Asian Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Tuesday.

India's 15-year-old Khushi Chand secured a place in the girls' 46kg gold-medal bout by defeating Mongolia's Altanzul Altangadas 5-0. She will met China's Chen Fang-yu in the title bout on Thursday.

In the girls' 54kg category, Chandrika Pujari had little difficulty overcoming Kazakhstan's teenager boxer Ramina Makhanova by a unanimous 5-0 decision to set up a title clash with Uzbekistan's 15-year-old Kumriniso Muhammadova.

Harnoor Kaur's 66kg bout also turned out to be a one-sided affair as she beat Chinese-Taipei's Lu Wen-jing 5-0 to set up the gold-medal match against Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Ospanova, while Anshika in 80-plus kg got the better of China's Guo Jiaqing. She will meet Kazakhstan's ElnuraKongyat in the final.

In the girls' 50kg semifinal, Ahaana Sharma had to slug it out against Uzbekistan's Nazokat Mardonova before a split 3-2 decision went in the Indian's favour. She will take on Ma Jong Hyang of DPR Korea in the final.

In the boys' section, Lanchenba Singh won his 50kg semifinal bout against DPR Korea's An Phyong Guk 5-0 to set up a title match with Kazakhstan's Zhumagali Nurmakhan.

In girls' wrestling, 61kg grappler Yashita assured India of at least a silver by reaching the final defeating Kyrgyzstan's Akylai Chynybaeva 6-0. She will meet Kazakhstan's Zhaidar Mukhat later in the day.

In badminton, Suryaksh Rawat overcame his second-round hurdle to reach the quarterfinals by overcoming Chinese-Taipei's Huang Jyun-Kai 21-14, 21-19, while the mixed doubles pair Jaison Bjorn and Angel Punera got the better of Ramos Roaquine and Shachie Calderon of the Philippines 21-10, 21-13 to make the quarters.

VennalaKalagotla, in girls' singles, secured an easy passage into the quarterfinals with a 21-10, 21-12 win against the Philippines' Eve Bejasa, while Tankara Talasila in boys' singles entered the quarterfinals with an easy win against a Philippines opponent.

 

In table tennis, Divyanshi Bhowmick beat Thailand's 14-year-old Panita Vijittham 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 to advance to the girls' round of 16, while the mixed doubles team of Syndrela Das and Sarthak Arya moved into the semifinals with a 3-2 win against Korea's Seungsoo Lee and Heo Yerim.

In swimming, India's teen sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu finished the girls' 100m freestyle event in fifth place with a time of 57.72 seconds.

India have bagged a total of 25 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze and are currently placed 11th on the medals tally.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
