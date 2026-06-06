Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Indian Cricketer

India's 15-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has made history by becoming the youngest player ever selected for the Indian T20 squad, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record, following his stellar IPL 2026 performance.

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Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old from Bihar, has been selected for India's T20 squad for series against Ireland and England.

He becomes the youngest player ever to feature in an Indian cricket team, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

Sooryavanshi's selection follows his outstanding performance in IPL 2026, where he won the 'Orange Cap' for Rajasthan Royals.

His family expressed immense pride and joy, highlighting his hard work and dedication to the sport.

Family members of India's 15-year-old batting sensation from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, expressed delight over his selection in India's T20 squad for Ireland and England on Saturday, asserting that his hard work is bearing fruit now.

At 15 years and 71 days old, Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever player to feature in an Indian cricket team, surpassing the long-standing record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Youngest Indian Cricketer's Historic Selection

Sooryavanshi, who hails from Tajpur of Samastipur district, will be part of the Indian squad that will travel to Ireland for two T20Is (June 26 and June 28), followed by a five-match T20I series against England between July 1 and July 11.

"The hard work he put into his game since childhood is bearing fruit now. Getting an opportunity to play for the country is a huge achievement. My wish stands fulfilled today," Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi told reporters.

He thanked the selectors for placing trust in his son, and said that the young cricketer "just needs to live up to that trust".

His grandmother, Usha Singh, said: "It is a matter of sheer joy for us that my grandson is about to achieve the milestone of playing for the country at the senior level."

Vaibhav's uncle Rajeev Sooryavanshi said his selection has created an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm across the country.

"What else can we ask for? I express my gratitude towards the selectors and congratulate Vaibhav for this historic achievement," he said.

Sooryavanshi's inclusion was a foregone conclusion after the 15-year-old bagged the 'Orange Cap' in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs with a hundred and five fifties at a strike rate of 237.30 for Rajasthan Royals.