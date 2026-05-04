Sahith Theegala Ends Cadillac Championship Tied-30th

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased a remarkable performance at the Cadillac Championship, finishing tied for 30th after a strong final round.
Key Points
- Sahith Theegala carded an impressive bogey-free 8-under round at the Cadillac Championship.
- Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship, finishing six shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju also finished tied for 30th alongside Theegala.
- Akshay Bhatia slipped to T-23 after a 1-over par round.
Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala produced one of his best rounds of 2026 as he carded a a bogey-free 8-under to finish Tied-30th at the Cadillac Championship.
Theegala's Impressive Final Round
Theegala, who opened the week with a 69, had rough second and third rounds with 76-74, but closed with a solid 64 to move up 33 places.
Also making a decent jump was Sudarshan Yellamaraju (68) as he finished at T-30 alongside Theegala. Akshay Bhatia, however, went over par with 1-over 73 and slipped to T-23, down from overnight T-8th.
Cameron Young Secures Victory
Cameron Young's final round of 4-under 68 got him to 19-under for the week as he won the title. He finished six shots clear of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (68), who signed off as runner-up for the third time in succession.
Key Moments from Theegala's Round
Theegala started from the tenth and had birdies on the 12th and the 16th to turn in 2-under. He was superb on the second nine with birdies on the first, second, fifth and then closed with three straight gains from the seventh to the ninth for a 64.
Bhatia had an eagle two on Par-4 16th and four other birdies, but he gave away two double bogeys on the third and the 10th and back-to-back bogeys on the sixth, the seventh and the eighth.