Sahith Theegala Ends Cadillac Championship Tied-30th

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased a remarkable performance at the Cadillac Championship, finishing tied for 30th after a strong final round.

Key Points Sahith Theegala carded an impressive bogey-free 8-under round at the Cadillac Championship.

Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship, finishing six shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju also finished tied for 30th alongside Theegala.

Akshay Bhatia slipped to T-23 after a 1-over par round.

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala produced one of his best rounds of 2026 as he carded a a bogey-free 8-under to finish Tied-30th at the Cadillac Championship.

Theegala's Impressive Final Round

Theegala, who opened the week with a 69, had rough second and third rounds with 76-74, but closed with a solid 64 to move up 33 places.

Also making a decent jump was Sudarshan Yellamaraju (68) as he finished at T-30 alongside Theegala. Akshay Bhatia, however, went over par with 1-over 73 and slipped to T-23, down from overnight T-8th.

Cameron Young Secures Victory

Cameron Young's final round of 4-under 68 got him to 19-under for the week as he won the title. He finished six shots clear of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (68), who signed off as runner-up for the third time in succession.

Key Moments from Theegala's Round

Theegala started from the tenth and had birdies on the 12th and the 16th to turn in 2-under. He was superb on the second nine with birdies on the first, second, fifth and then closed with three straight gains from the seventh to the ninth for a 64.

Bhatia had an eagle two on Par-4 16th and four other birdies, but he gave away two double bogeys on the third and the 10th and back-to-back bogeys on the sixth, the seventh and the eighth.