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Sahith Theegala Ends Cadillac Championship Tied-30th

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 04, 2026 15:59 IST

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Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased a remarkable performance at the Cadillac Championship, finishing tied for 30th after a strong final round.

Key Points

  • Sahith Theegala carded an impressive bogey-free 8-under round at the Cadillac Championship.
  • Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship, finishing six shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler.
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju also finished tied for 30th alongside Theegala.
  • Akshay Bhatia slipped to T-23 after a 1-over par round.

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala produced one of his best rounds of 2026 as he carded a a bogey-free 8-under to finish Tied-30th at the Cadillac Championship.

Theegala's Impressive Final Round

Theegala, who opened the week with a 69, had rough second and third rounds with 76-74, but closed with a solid 64 to move up 33 places.

 

Also making a decent jump was Sudarshan Yellamaraju (68) as he finished at T-30 alongside Theegala. Akshay Bhatia, however, went over par with 1-over 73 and slipped to T-23, down from overnight T-8th.

Cameron Young Secures Victory

Cameron Young's final round of 4-under 68 got him to 19-under for the week as he won the title. He finished six shots clear of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (68), who signed off as runner-up for the third time in succession.

Key Moments from Theegala's Round

Theegala started from the tenth and had birdies on the 12th and the 16th to turn in 2-under. He was superb on the second nine with birdies on the first, second, fifth and then closed with three straight gains from the seventh to the ninth for a 64.

Bhatia had an eagle two on Par-4 16th and four other birdies, but he gave away two double bogeys on the third and the 10th and back-to-back bogeys on the sixth, the seventh and the eighth.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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