Bajaj Finserv Announces Support For Young Olympic Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu And Emerging Sports

Leading Indian financial firm Bajaj Finserv has announced significant support for 16-year-old Olympic swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, alongside investments in other emerging sports, aiming to nurture young talent and elevate India's athletic prowess.

Photograph: Courtesy, Bajaj Finserv

Key Points Bajaj Finserv commits support to 16-year-old Olympic swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu.

The financial services company identifies swimming, tennis, badminton, and running as key focus areas for investment.

Bajaj Finserv aims to elevate India's sports landscape by investing in athletes at formative stages.

Dhinidhi Desinghu, a Bengaluru native, made her Olympic debut at 14 and holds multiple national records.

She has significantly improved her 200m freestyle record since her Paris Olympic appearance.

A top Indian non-banking financial services company has announced support for 16-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, who was the youngest member of India's contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and identified swimming, tennis, badminton and running as its key focus areas.

Bajaj Finserv said it will invest in these sports at the most formative stage where support can "shape the trajectory of the sport itself and in turn the careers of many sportspeople". Through these investments, Bajaj intends to "elevate the landscape of swimming and other emerging sports in India".

Dhinidhi Desinghu's Rising Career

Growing up in Bengaluru, Dhinidhi began swimming at six and rose swiftly through India's junior ranks under coach Nihar Ameen. At 14, she made her Olympic debut in Paris. Since then, her progress has been steep: she won 11 medals, nine of them gold, at the 2025 National Games, and now holds national records in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle. Since Paris, she has bettered her own 200m freestyle record from 2:04.24 to 2:01.81.