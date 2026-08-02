Tanvi Sharma's Historic Taipei Open Victory

Indian badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma, at just 17, has clinched her first BWF World Tour title by winning the Taipei Open Super 300, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Photograph: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points Tanvi Sharma, 17, won her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open Super 300.

She defeated Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games in the women's singles final.

Coached by PV Sindhu's former mentor Park Tae-sang, Sharma is emerging as a bright Indian badminton prospect.

A former world junior No. 1, she has previously won two medals at the World Junior Championships.

Sharma became the youngest finalist in the Taipei Open's history at 17 years and 222 days.

Teen Indian sensation Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Tanvi Sharma's Rising Badminton Career

The 17-year-old from Punjab, who had finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, needed just 36 minutes to outclass Nguyen 21-16 21-16 in the summit clash.

Coached by PV Sindhu's former mentor Park Tae-sang, Tanvi has emerged as one of India's brightest badminton prospects with her fearless attacking game and remarkable consistency.

A former world junior No. 1, she became the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the World Junior Championships, securing silver in girls' singles and bronze in the mixed team event. She was also a member of the Indian team that won the country's maiden gold medal at the Asian Team Championships.

Tanvi reached her maiden Super 300 final at the 2025 US Open at the age of 16 before making another title clash at the Taipei Open this year. She also finished runner-up at the Odisha Masters and Guwahati Masters and has climbed into the world's top 35.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the tournament's history, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006.