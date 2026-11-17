India's top young female golfers are competing in the prestigious 16th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament in New Delhi, an event with World Amateur Golf Ranking status that has historically launched international careers.

Key Points The 16th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament began on Tuesday in New Delhi, featuring India's promising young golfers.

The three-day tournament has drawn 112 participants aged between 11 and 79 and carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) status this year.

Past participants include international stars like Diksha Dagar, who won the event and became the youngest Indian woman to win a Ladies European Tour title at the age of 18, and Aditi Ashok.

The tournament was formally flagged off by 11-year-old Aaradhya Bhatnagar, the youngest participant, and Monica Tandon, who, at nearly 80, is the oldest player in the field.

India's promising young golfers, including Yogya Bhalla, Mayali Kashyap, Anushka Gupta, Bhavya Mann, Rashi Mishra and Raza Kaur, began their campaign at the 16th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament here on Tuesday.

Tournament Details And WAGR Status

The three-day tournament, presented by Usha, has drawn 112 participants aged between 11 and 79, who will play 18 holes each day across the Lodhi and Peacock courses.

The event carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) status this year. Managed by the R&A and the USGA, the ranking tracks the performances of leading amateur golfers worldwide, covering more than 10,000 players across over 4,000 events.

The tournament has a rich history, with past participants and winners going on to make their mark internationally.

Diksha Dagar, who won the event, became the youngest Indian woman to win a Ladies European Tour title at the age of 18. She has represented India at the Olympics and Asian Games, winning an Asian Games silver and two gold medals at the Deaflympics.

Aditi Ashok, another past participant, represented India at the 2011 Queen Sirikit Cup, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Ladies Golf Team Championship.

Diksha and Aditi were also part of the Indian women's team, alongside Pranavi Urs, that won silver at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The tournament was formally flagged off by 11-year-old Aaradhya Bhatnagar, the youngest participant, and Monica Tandon, who, at nearly 80, is the oldest player in the field.