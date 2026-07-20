You can never write a champion off: Saina hails Sindhu

Badminton icon Saina Nehwal has lauded P V Sindhu's remarkable comeback and significantly improved attacking prowess following her Japan Open Super 750 triumph, asserting that champions can never be written off.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu outclassed Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to become the first Indian to win the Japan Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Saina Nehwal praised P V Sindhu's improved attacking game, noting her recent Japan Open Super 750 victory against top players.

Nehwal believes Sindhu's win has restored her confidence, asserting that champions like Sindhu can never be written off.

India will host the Badminton World Championships from August 17 to 23, and Nehwal is optimistic about Indian players' medal prospects on home soil.

Badminton icon Saina Nehwal is impressed with P V Sindhu's improved attack, and said the Japan Open triumph showed the two-time Olympic medallist still has it in her to win more titles as champions can never be written off.

The 31-year-old Sindhu clinched her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open after defeating three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight games in the women's singles final in Tokyo on Sunday.

It was her biggest title since winning the 2019 World Championships. Her previous titles came at the 2022 Singapore Open Super 500 and the 2024 Syed Modi International Super 300.

Sindhu's Resurgence

"The last 2-3 years were actually very tough. She was trying to come out of the injuries but the way she has come out of it... the Super Series win that she won yesterday after defeating three or four top players here. And quite comfortably, she has attacked very hard. Her attack has improved a lot," Saina said.

"So, that shows that, obviously, there are opportunities to win. But as you age, with injuries, you have to tackle it well. So, it is stressful when you play at that level. So, I am sure she is going through a little bit of stress and pressure.

"But I think after winning this, she has got her confidence back. And you can never write a champion off. She is always going to come back and do well. She has played at that level for so many years."

Hopes for Young Indian Talent

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist also hoped the younger crop of players would achieve consistency.

"I think a lot of youngsters who are playing well, they have to come and win because consistency is very important in badminton," she said on the sidelines of a Niva Bupa event.

"That's why I think we are the second most loved sport because there is a lot of consistency. So, just the juniors have to look forward to the next championship. And doing well there is important."

India will host the Badminton World Championships from August 17 to 23, marking the return of the event to the country after 17 years, and Saina said the hosts have players capable of winning medals at home. She also hoped the tournament would be conducted smoothly.

"I am very happy after so many years India is hosting the World Championships. As we see Sindhu is in great form. She won the Japan Open yesterday, played extremely well," said Saina, who won silver and bronze at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships respectively.

"And Lakshya (Sen) is playing extremely well. We have great players who are, I think, capable of winning it in India in front of our home crowd. And at the same time, quite a few youngsters also will be there in participation.

"But I just hope that it will be one of the finest championships in the world. And I don't have any complaints about how it was in the India Open. I just want it to go smoothly and perfectly."

Commonwealth Games Disappointment

Saina's comments come in the backdrop of the India Open Super 750 in January, which was marred by complaints over pollution and hygiene, besides incidents of pigeons and monkey sightings inside the venue.

India will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 and Saina wished the contingent well, though she expressed disappointment over the exclusion of badminton and other popular sports such as hockey and shooting from this edition.

"I think a lot of great memories from the Commonwealth Games. I think it's a huge opportunity for a lot of players to win a lot of medals there," said Saina, who won singles gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018.

"And this time quite a few sports which are very popular are not there. I definitely feel bad about it. As a sportsperson, I can understand how the players must be feeling. But at the same time, who all are there, who have practiced really hard, I wish them all the best.

"I really wish that we would have been number one in the tally. But the number of sports is less this time, so I don't know how it's going to happen. But I still want to wish all of them, that they get all the gold medals."

Asked if she was considering taking up coaching, Saina said she would wait before making a decision.

"I think I will wait for some time and see how it's going. I think Gopi sir himself is finding it difficult at the moment to tackle the Gen Zs and the younger generation. So, it should not be about just coaching for me.

"I have played for so many years. I have to bear a lot of stress. I have to bear stress for the kids as well. So, it is another thing. Teaching is very difficult. Playing is easy. While playing you are focusing on yourself. Coaching, you have to focus on so many other people. I will wait and see.

"Because at the moment, I am also with badminton, motivating a lot of youngsters, doing a lot of motivational talks. But coaching is another tough job. I will wait and see how many more champions are coming. Or I can do something extra in that," she said.

Asked if she would make a comeback, Saina replied: "It will be difficult to come back once you have arthritis. You can't come back although the scoring system is good from next year."