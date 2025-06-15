You Are Missed, Baba: Sachin's heartfelt post

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with his late father Ramesh Tendulkar. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar led the way as Indian sports stars poured their hearts out on Father’s Day, sharing deeply personal tributes to the men who shaped their journeys.

Tendulkar, remembering his late father Ramesh Tendulkar, posted an emotional note along with a throwback photo, ‘Before the applause, before the centuries, there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did,’ he wrote.

‘I carry his calm, his grace, and his love in every step. Happy Father’s Day. You are missed, Baba!’

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu saluted her father PV Ramana with her trademark blend of gratitude and humour, ‘Happy Father’s Day to the man who made ‘Did you train?’ a love language.

My first coach, biggest fan, and full-time worrier—don’t ever change (except maybe chill a little?). Love you, Dad.’

Former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal opted for a heartfelt yet understated tribute, posting a photo with her father Harvir Singh Nehwal with the caption, ‘Happy Father’s Day, Papa.’