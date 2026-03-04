Sabalenka announces engagement to businessman Georgios Frangulis

Sabalenka took to Instagram to share the joyous news with a video captioned 'You & me, forever'

IMAGE: Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday revealed she is engaged to businessman Georgios Frangulis. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis ahead of ​the Indian Wells tournament, where the ‌World No. 1 will return to action from an extended break after losing the ​Australian Open final in January.

Belarusian Sabalenka ​and Frangulis, the CEO of global ⁠health-food brand OakBerry, have been dating ​since 2024.

"All good guys, everything happened, ​but look how I look," Sabalenka said on Tuesday in a story shared with her ​4.7 million followers on Instagram with ​a photo of her engagement ring.

Sabalenka had hinted ‌about ⁠taking her relationship to the next level after winning the Brisbane International in January.

"Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, ​soon I'll ​call you ⁠something else, right?," she said.

Sabalenka, who was beaten in the ​final of the year's first ​Grand ⁠Slam by Elena Rybakina, has a bye into the second round at Indian ⁠Wells.

The ​ATP 1000 and WTA ​1000 main draws begin on Wednesday.