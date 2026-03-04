HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Sabalenka announces engagement to businessman Georgios Frangulis

Sabalenka announces engagement to businessman Georgios Frangulis

1 Minute Read
Share:

Last updated on: March 04, 2026 23:52 IST

Sabalenka took to Instagram to share the joyous news with a video captioned 'You & me, forever'

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday revealed she is engaged to businessman Georgios Frangulis. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram 

Aryna Sabalenka announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis ahead of ​the Indian Wells tournament, where the ‌World No. 1 will return to action from an extended break after losing the ​Australian Open final in January.

Belarusian Sabalenka ​and Frangulis, the CEO of global ⁠health-food brand OakBerry, have been dating ​since 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka

"All good guys, everything happened, ​but look how I look," Sabalenka said on Tuesday in a story shared with her ​4.7 million followers on Instagram with ​a photo of her engagement ring.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka had hinted ‌about ⁠taking her relationship to the next level after winning the Brisbane International in January.

Aryna Sabalenka

"Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, ​soon I'll ​call you ⁠something else, right?," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka, who was beaten in the ​final of the year's first ​Grand ⁠Slam by Elena Rybakina, has a bye into the second round at Indian ⁠Wells.

 

The ​ATP 1000 and WTA ​1000 main draws begin on Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sabalenka's cheeky victory speech sets engagement buzz
Sabalenka's cheeky victory speech sets engagement buzz
Kyrgios overpowers Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes
Kyrgios overpowers Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes
Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year
Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year
'She made winners, I made errors': Sabalenka on AO loss
'She made winners, I made errors': Sabalenka on AO loss
Sabalenka opposes transgender athletes in women's tennis
Sabalenka opposes transgender athletes in women's tennis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Watch: 50 Israeli jets destroy Khamenei's bunker in Tehran0:23

Watch: 50 Israeli jets destroy Khamenei's bunker in Tehran

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's Wedding1:00

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO