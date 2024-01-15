News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Yogesh bags double as India's gold rush continues

Yogesh bags double as India's gold rush continues

Source: PTI
January 15, 2024 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Yogesh Singh won gold in both the individual event as well as the team event. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Indian shooters' gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition in Jakarta on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia's Anang Yulianto (567).

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), has ended fourth and sixth respectively.

 

The Indian trio aggregated 1704 to bag the team gold ahead of shooters from Oman and Indonesia.

In the qualifiers for shotgun in Kuwait City, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh had to be content with a fifth-place finish in the final of women's trap, having managed 19 points.

Shreyasi had qualified for the final in fourth position with a total of 115 across five rounds.

Taipei's Wan-Yu Liu (44) won the gold medal in women's trap and China's Xinqiu Zhang (39) settled for silver. Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko (30) ended with bronze.

The Indian trio of Shreyasi, Manisha Keer and Bhavya Tripathi, however, won the silver medal in the women's trap team event with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Djokovic is human, I'm going in for the upset'
'Djokovic is human, I'm going in for the upset'
Tennis Moms Ready to Roar!
Tennis Moms Ready to Roar!
'Indian fans are waiting to see 'Bazball' put to bed'
'Indian fans are waiting to see 'Bazball' put to bed'
Shinde faction also challenges Speaker's decision
Shinde faction also challenges Speaker's decision
Consecration at 12.20pm on Jan 22, no darshan on 20-21
Consecration at 12.20pm on Jan 22, no darshan on 20-21
Mysuru sculptor's murti to be installed in Ram mandir
Mysuru sculptor's murti to be installed in Ram mandir
Tata Motors begins production at new Sanand plant
Tata Motors begins production at new Sanand plant

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Israeli player detained in Turkey over Gaza protest

Israeli player detained in Turkey over Gaza protest

Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!

Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances