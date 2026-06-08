How PM Modi's Endorsement Is Propelling Yogasana Towards Olympic Recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential backing has significantly propelled Yogasana's global campaign for Olympic recognition, transforming perceptions and attracting a new generation to this accessible competitive sport.

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endorsement has significantly bolstered Yogasana's global push for Olympic recognition.

Organisers have successfully repositioned Yogasana as a competitive sport to attract younger participants worldwide.

Yogasana is highlighted as an accessible and cost-effective sport, requiring minimal infrastructure for practice.

International recognition is growing, with support from governments and Olympic bodies in countries like Uganda and Uzbekistan.

Despite current geopolitical and health challenges, organisers anticipate participation from nearly 190 countries next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for Yogasana has strengthened the discipline's push for Olympic recognition, World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat Secretary General Dr Jaideep Arya has said. Expressing confidence about the discipline's future, he said Olympic inclusion at some point was an achievable goal.

"We have now received the support of the Prime Minister. The sport will grow very rapidly from here," he told PTI Videos. "Whichever country representative you speak to, they say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about it, and that gives them confidence to participate," he said. "A single statement from him has created confidence among Yogasana athletes and the entire ecosystem across the world. There is now a belief that this is going to become an Olympic sport, and we have to prepare for that," Arya added.

Overcoming Perception Challenges

Arya said one of the biggest challenges in promoting Yogasana as a competitive sport was changing the perception of yoga as merely a spiritual or wellness practice. "One of the biggest challenges was that people knew yoga only as a spiritual pathway and as a wellness practice," he said.

To attract younger generations, organisers worked for years to reposition Yogasana as a sport that children could participate in and compete at the highest level. "Swami Ramdev (World Yogasana President) told us that we needed to present it as a sport so that children as young as eight or ten years old could connect with it. Today, children from across the world are coming and competing. "That is the biggest attraction, and we had to work continuously for six years to achieve it," Arya said.

Yogasana: An Accessible Global Sport

Describing Yogasana as one of the most accessible sports, he said it required minimal infrastructure and could be practised almost anywhere. "Every child can play and prepare from home. The name of that game is Yogasana. It is the most cost-effective sport. All you need is a mat and you can start practising Yogasana," he said.

He also pointed to growing international recognition for Yogasana, citing support from governments and sporting bodies abroad. "The Government of Uganda has come forward to support us, and the Olympic chapter in Uzbekistan has granted recognition to our Uzbekistan chapter. These are very significant steps," Arya said.

Future Outlook And Global Participation

While ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and health challenges like the Ebola virus restricted the turnout of certain nations this year, Arya expressed optimism for future editions. "Had it not been for these crises, over 100 countries would have participated this year. By next year, we anticipate that nearly 90 per cent of the world, roughly 190 countries will actively participate in this movement," he concluded.