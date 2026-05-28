Yogasana Sets Sights On Becoming An Olympic Sport By 2036

Yogasana, the ancient Indian practice, is making a bold push to become an official Olympic sport by 2036, blending physical and mental well-being with competitive athleticism.

IMAGE: Yoga, the ancient Indian practice for mental and physical well-being propagated for centuries by spiritual gurus, is hoping to also become an eye-catching global sport -- Yogasana -- in the next decade. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Yogasana aims to become a medal sport in the 2036 Olympics, potentially hosted in Ahmedabad.

The first Yogasana World Championship will feature 75 countries, boosting the sport's global momentum.

Yogasana's scoring system is inspired by gymnastics, focusing on holding complex postures with serenity.

World Yogasana is expanding globally, targeting 90 affiliates to gain IOC recognition.

Yogasana follows WADA's anti-doping rules, emphasising the importance of diet and physical care for athletes.

'Faster, Higher, Stronger', goes the Olympic motto. But one sport is hoping to add a bit of "stillness, and balance" to the movement.

Yoga, the ancient Indian practice for mental and physical well-being propagated for centuries by spiritual gurus, is hoping to also become an eye-catching global sport -- Yogasana -- in the next decade.

The audacious plan includes being big enough to be a medal sport in the 2036 Olympics, which India is hoping to host in Ahmedabad.

"But even if the Games were to be held in Timbuktu, we are working to ensure that Yogasana is a medal sport in 2036," World Yogasana vice president Udit Sheth asserted in an interview to PTI, referring in jest to the fifth century city in Mali that is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Yogasana's Rising Global Profile

Yogasana's global standing as a sport is gradually rising and it has made it to this year's Asian Games as a demonstration sport. Sheth said the 2032 Olympics would be the next pit stop as a demo sport.

The stake-holders of the sport, which include the government of India, are eyeing an upswing in momentum with the first ever Yogasana World Championship featuring 75 countries from June 4 to 8 in Ahmedabad, the city that has become the national sporting hub thanks to its Olympic ambitions.

It has already bagged the 2030 Commonwealth Games where Yogasana will be one of the two indigenous disciplines that India has proposed.

Sheth is upbeat about the prospects even though World Yogasana, with 40 affiliates, is still some distance from the minimum 50 from at least three continents that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would demand before considering recognition.

The 47-year-old Sheth is the Founder and Managing Director of SE TransStadia, a sports infrastructure company that came into existence in 2009. He is not new to sport and its vagaries, having been the owner of the Mumbai franchise in the now defunct World Series of Boxing (WSB).

In World Yogasana, he is one of the three deputies to the body's head Baba Ramdev, a renowned yoga guru who has branched into every aspect of India's thriving wellness industry that includes food products, and even medicines.

The Journey to Competitive Yogasana

Ask Sheth about how and why Yogasana caught his fancy, he recalls a phone call from the Ministry of Ayush, which was formed in November 2014 to "revive the profound knowledge of ancient systems of medicine in India".

"In 2019, I got a call from the Ayush Ministry that we need to federate Yoga sport. Then we had a massive discussion with all the gurus. And yoga can't be packaged, you can't measure breathe and the pranayams, the kriyas but the asanas part, we said we will make it into a competitive sport," he said.

Yogasana's scoring and points system is heavily inspired by gymnastics and like the latter, it has artistic and rhythmic categories for groups and pairs besides the traditional yogasana event in the individual category.

The difference, however, is the criteria on which the judges evaluate the competitors.

While gymnastics rewards fluency and flexibility of movement, yogasana adjudicates the individual's ability to hold complex postures and ensure that the face reflects serenity while doing so.

"The competition is inward, it's with yourself," explained Sheth.

The Unique Challenges of Yogasana

"This is one of the toughest sports because it is not only strength and flexibility, it is also balance and stillness. It's harder to be still then to be in motion because inertia carries you when you are in motion but over here stability counts.

"There is a holding time. So we measure all of that, we have nine judges around the FOP (Field of Play). We eliminate the highest and the lowest score and then do an average," he said.

He then goes on to list numbers that convey rapid growth in reach and popularity of yogasana since gaining government recognition as a competitive sport in 2020.

"After the world championships, a league is coming up in September this year. In India, Yoga is now in 700 districts and we have more than three lakh athletes registered with Yogasana Bharat.

"It is a part of the Khelo India Games, the National Games, and now a part of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). So very soon this will climb towards the Olympic vision," he said.

Global Expansion and Anti-Doping Measures

The expansion drive has been expectedly spearheaded by India and has found eager takers in West Asia, Europe and Africa with limited success in the Americas too with Canada being one of the WY's affiliates.

"The Islamic countries would not accept yoga due to religious reasons but yogasana as a sport is something that they are keen to explore. India has been at the forefront in sending trainers wherever there is a demand for yoga gurus," Sheth said.

"The idea is that we should be relevant and big enough for the IOC to be interested in yogasana's inclusion instead of us having to pursue them with repeated requests. So we would like to have at least 90 affiliates globally," he added.

Anti-Doping

World Yogasana insists that it is following the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules even though the body is not yet an official signatory to the WADA's code.

"We follow all the rules of NADA (National Anti-Doping Code) and WADA. We are doing workshops with athletes. Only thing is that we don't have benchmarks because we are starting the sport from scratch but we tell them what to eat, what to not eat, not to take just any protein powder which is available.

"You have to buy it from the NADA-certified places. Also what happens here is that eating at the right time and right thing becomes most critical because your body can't be flexible if you are full," Sheth said.

"The diet is very different for males and females because their flexibility changes after puberty. If you do a wrong asana, it can also stunt something in your body so you have to be very careful from a physical point of view, mental point of view. This is a very complicated sport," he insisted.