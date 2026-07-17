Delhi High Court Ruling Paves Way For YFI Recognition

Following a significant Delhi High Court ruling, the Yoga Federation of India is now poised to seek official recognition from the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association, aiming to further develop competitive Yogasana in the country.

Key Points The Yoga Federation of India (YFI) will seek recognition from the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The Delhi High Court set aside Yogasana Bharat's national federation status, directing a fresh affiliation process.

YFI plans to meet with IOA President P T Usha and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss Yogasana development.

Applications for recognition must comply with the National Sports Governance Act, including executive committee composition.

Established in 1974, YFI has been promoting competitive Yogasana for over five decades.

The Yoga Federation of India (YFI) on Friday said it would seek recognition from the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after the Delhi High Court set aside Yogasana Bharat's status of national federation and directed that a fresh process to grant affiliation be initiated.

"In compliance with the Hon'ble Court's directions, the Federation will submit its application for fresh recognition before the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and simultaneously initiate the process of restoring its affiliation with the Indian Olympic Association," YFI said in a statement.

YFI's Vision For Yogasana Development

"As part of its immediate roadmap, the Federation will seek meetings with P T Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, to present its long-term vision for the development of Yogasana," it added.

A Sports Ministry source said application would be considered as per the National Sports Governance Act, which mandates a 15-member Executive Committee with at least four sportspersons of merit and four women.

"Any body that seeks recognition will have to be compliant with NSG Act. In any case a National Sports Board is going to be in operation very soon and all issues related to affiliation will be handled by it," a Ministry source told PTI.

Yogasana Bharat was granted recognition as NSF by the Ministry in 2020 and it recently conducted the World Championship of the sport in Ahmedabad where more than 70 countries participated.

Established in 1974, the Yoga Federation of India says it has been at the forefront of promoting competitive Yogasana for more than five decades.