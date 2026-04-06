Sudarshan Yellamaraju Secures T-14 Finish at Valero Texas Open

Indian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju delivered a notable performance at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-14, while JJ Spaun clinched the title after a week of impressive play.

Key Points Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished T-14 at the Valero Texas Open with a score of 10-under par, showcasing a strong performance.

JJ Spaun won the Valero Texas Open, overcoming pressure after becoming a major champion.

Robert MacIntyre, who was in a dominant position, finished T-2 alongside Matt Wallace and Michael Kim.

Tommy Fleetwood secured a top 10 finish at the Valero Texas Open, ending the week at T-10.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju continued his fine run this week, finishing T-14 with a score of 10-under par (69-73-66-70) at the Valero Texas Open here.

Yellamaraju put together a bogey free third round of 6-under 66, including six birdies despite rain interruptions and followed it up with a 2-under 70 final round to climb up from T-41 on the leaderboard when play was suspended on the third day to T-14 by the end of the week.

The final round included birdies on the 14th, 15th, fourth and sixth holes, and later two consecutive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes to close the round, costing Yellamaraju miss out on his third straight top 10 finish.

Spaun's Victory at the Valero Texas Open

All eyes were focussed on Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg when play was suspended on the third day.

The two looked to be in a dominant position with less than two rounds left to play.

However, it was a different story as JJ Spaun (69-69-66-67) finished the week at 17-under par after carding 6-under 66 for the third round followed by 5-under 67 to win the title by one shot as MacIntyre (66-64-72-70) finished the week in T-2 alongside Matt Wallace (71-69-64-68) and Michael Kim (72-65-66-69).

Spaun had come into the week with his Masters entry secure as the reigning US Open champion.

However, with seven starts in 2026 having seen the American fail to make a single top 20 finish his form was far from ideal.

After his win, Spaun opened up about the pressure he felt playing after becoming a major winner and how he has been trying to free himself of that pressure and the expectations.

Since the Players Championship this has been the mantra that JJ Spaun has been working with.

Fleetwood's Top 10 Finish

Tommy Fleetwood finished the week in T-10 with a total score of 11-under par for the week (67-70-71-69).

The Englishman completed his third round on the fourth day with a card of 1-under 71 followed by a fourth round card of 3-under 69 to secure a top 10 finish.