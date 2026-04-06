HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Sudarshan Yellamaraju Secures T-14 Finish at Valero Texas Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju Secures T-14 Finish at Valero Texas Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 19:22 IST

x

Indian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju delivered a notable performance at the Valero Texas Open, finishing T-14, while JJ Spaun clinched the title after a week of impressive play.

Key Points

  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished T-14 at the Valero Texas Open with a score of 10-under par, showcasing a strong performance.
  • JJ Spaun won the Valero Texas Open, overcoming pressure after becoming a major champion.
  • Robert MacIntyre, who was in a dominant position, finished T-2 alongside Matt Wallace and Michael Kim.
  • Tommy Fleetwood secured a top 10 finish at the Valero Texas Open, ending the week at T-10.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju continued his fine run this week, finishing T-14 with a score of 10-under par (69-73-66-70) at the Valero Texas Open here.

Yellamaraju put together a bogey free third round of 6-under 66, including six birdies despite rain interruptions and followed it up with a 2-under 70 final round to climb up from T-41 on the leaderboard when play was suspended on the third day to T-14 by the end of the week.

 

The final round included birdies on the 14th, 15th, fourth and sixth holes, and later two consecutive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes to close the round, costing Yellamaraju miss out on his third straight top 10 finish.

Spaun's Victory at the Valero Texas Open

All eyes were focussed on Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg when play was suspended on the third day.

The two looked to be in a dominant position with less than two rounds left to play.

However, it was a different story as JJ Spaun (69-69-66-67) finished the week at 17-under par after carding 6-under 66 for the third round followed by 5-under 67 to win the title by one shot as MacIntyre (66-64-72-70) finished the week in T-2 alongside Matt Wallace (71-69-64-68) and Michael Kim (72-65-66-69).

Spaun had come into the week with his Masters entry secure as the reigning US Open champion.

However, with seven starts in 2026 having seen the American fail to make a single top 20 finish his form was far from ideal.

After his win, Spaun opened up about the pressure he felt playing after becoming a major winner and how he has been trying to free himself of that pressure and the expectations.

Since the Players Championship this has been the mantra that JJ Spaun has been working with.

Fleetwood's Top 10 Finish

Tommy Fleetwood finished the week in T-10 with a total score of 11-under par for the week (67-70-71-69).

The Englishman completed his third round on the fourth day with a card of 1-under 71 followed by a fourth round card of 3-under 69 to secure a top 10 finish.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Sharma Under Par at Joburg Open After Round 1 Suspension
Sharma Under Par at Joburg Open After Round 1 Suspension
Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju Shine at Texas Children's Houston Open
Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju Shine at Texas Children's Houston Open
Sharma Ends Joburg Open T-57th as Bradbury Claims Victory
Sharma Ends Joburg Open T-57th as Bradbury Claims Victory
Sports Shorts: Shubhankar makes cut at Scottish Open
Sports Shorts: Shubhankar makes cut at Scottish Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 2

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 3

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

VIDEOS

Iran's 'Big Warning' over Strait of Hormuz shocks the world2:23

Iran's 'Big Warning' over Strait of Hormuz shocks the world

Missiles Over Haifa and Hebron - Shocking Morning Scenes1:12

Missiles Over Haifa and Hebron - Shocking Morning Scenes

WATCH: Panic in Israel as Sirens Warn of Incoming Iranian Missiles0:47

WATCH: Panic in Israel as Sirens Warn of Incoming Iranian...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO