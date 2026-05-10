Sudarshan Yellamaraju Advances At Truist Championship

Indian-origin golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju's impressive performance at the Truist Championship sees him climb into the top 20, showcasing his talent on the PGA Tour.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Sudarshan Yellamaraju shot his second consecutive round of 2-under 69 at the Truist Championship.

Yellamaraju is the highest-placed Indian-origin player, positioned at T-20 with a total of 4-under par.

Alex Fitzpatrick leads the Truist Championship at 14-under par after a 7-under 64.

Akshay Bhatia slipped to T-37, while Sahith Theegala dropped to T-57 in the Truist Championship standings.

Rory McIlroy had a difficult day, shooting 75 and falling out of contention at the Truist Championship.

Indian-origin golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded his second straight round of 2-under 69 to move into the top 20 at the Truist Championship here.

Indian Golfers' Performance At Truist

He was the best among the Indian origin players at T-20, totalling 4-under par (71-69-69) while Akshay Bhatia (74) slipped to T-37 after being T-12 a day earlier. Sahith Theegala (72) dropped to T-57.

Alex Fitzpatrick Takes The Lead

Alex Fitzpatrick, playing only his second Signature event, finds himself in lead at 14-under par after having carded 7-under 64 on the third day. His elder brother, Matt, with whose helped he won the Zurich Classic to earn a PGA Tour card, shot 69 and was T-45.

McIlroy's Disappointing Round

Rory McIlroy, the world's No. 2 player and a four-time tournament champion, had a disastrous day, shooting 75 to fall out of contention. He is at 1-under total and T-37.