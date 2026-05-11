Sudarshan Yellamaraju Ties For 19th At Truist Championship

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, an Indian-born Canadian golfer, showcased his skills at the Truist Championship, finishing tied for 19th as Kristoffer Reitan claimed victory.
Key Points
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished tied for 19th at the Truist Championship with a final round of 1-under 70.
- Kristoffer Reitan became the second Norwegian after Viktor Hovland to win on the PGA Tour.
- Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 37th, while Sahith Theegala ended the tournament in 69th place.
- Yellamaraju's performance included birdies on the 7th, 10th, 11th, and 14th holes, but bogeys impacted his final score.
Indian-born Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju, trying to force his way into a maiden Major appearance at the PGA Championship, carded a 1-under 70 to finish tied for 19th on the final day of the Truist Championship here.
He finished with a four-day total of 5-under par (71-69-69-70).
Kristoffer Reitan Secures Victory
Rookie golfer Kristoffer Reitan, who finished the week at 15-under par (66-70-64-69), became only the second Norwegian after Viktor Hovland to win on the PGA Tour.
Other Indian-Origin Players' Performances
Besides Yellamaraju, the other two Indian-origin players, Akshay Bhatia (70) and Sahith Theegala (77), finished well down the leaderboard.
Bhatia finished tied for 37th at 2-under par with rounds of 68-70-74-70.
Theegala had a difficult final day, carding a 6-over 77 to fall to 69th with a total score of 8-over par (72-71-72-77).
Yellamaraju's Final Round Details
Yellamaraju began his final round with an early bogey on the fourth hole and was still 1-over par at the turn despite a birdie on the seventh and a dropped shot on the ninth.
On the back nine, Yellamaraju made consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes, followed by another on the 14th, before finishing the round with a bogey on the 18th.