Sudarshan Yellamaraju Ties For 19th At Truist Championship

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, an Indian-born Canadian golfer, showcased his skills at the Truist Championship, finishing tied for 19th as Kristoffer Reitan claimed victory.

Key Points Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished tied for 19th at the Truist Championship with a final round of 1-under 70.

Kristoffer Reitan became the second Norwegian after Viktor Hovland to win on the PGA Tour.

Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 37th, while Sahith Theegala ended the tournament in 69th place.

Yellamaraju's performance included birdies on the 7th, 10th, 11th, and 14th holes, but bogeys impacted his final score.

Indian-born Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju, trying to force his way into a maiden Major appearance at the PGA Championship, carded a 1-under 70 to finish tied for 19th on the final day of the Truist Championship here.

He finished with a four-day total of 5-under par (71-69-69-70).

Kristoffer Reitan Secures Victory

Rookie golfer Kristoffer Reitan, who finished the week at 15-under par (66-70-64-69), became only the second Norwegian after Viktor Hovland to win on the PGA Tour.

Other Indian-Origin Players' Performances

Besides Yellamaraju, the other two Indian-origin players, Akshay Bhatia (70) and Sahith Theegala (77), finished well down the leaderboard.

Bhatia finished tied for 37th at 2-under par with rounds of 68-70-74-70.

Theegala had a difficult final day, carding a 6-over 77 to fall to 69th with a total score of 8-over par (72-71-72-77).

Yellamaraju's Final Round Details

Yellamaraju began his final round with an early bogey on the fourth hole and was still 1-over par at the turn despite a birdie on the seventh and a dropped shot on the ninth.

On the back nine, Yellamaraju made consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes, followed by another on the 14th, before finishing the round with a bogey on the 18th.