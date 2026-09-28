Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Clinch Silver And Bronze In Asian Games Javelin

Discover how Indian javelin throwers Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav delivered a remarkable double podium finish, securing silver and bronze medals respectively, at the prestigious Asian Games.
Key Points
- Yashvir Singh secured a silver medal in men's javelin throw at the Asian Games with a personal best of 85.72m.
- Rohit Yadav clinched the bronze medal, throwing the javelin 84.35m, ensuring a double podium finish for India.
- Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with an 88.33m throw.
- The Indian duo's success follows the withdrawal of reigning champion Neeraj Chopra due to injury.
- Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finished fourth with a season-best effort of 80.29m.
The Indian duo of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav produced superb efforts to secure the silver and bronze medals respectively as the country registered a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.
India's Javelin Success At Asian Games
Yashvir, the 24-year-old from Haryana, came up with a personal best of 85.72m in his sixth and last attempt to surpass fellow Indian Rohit Yadav and claim the silver medal.
Rohit, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, threw the javelin at 84.35m to bag the bronze medal.
Sri Lanka's superstar Rumesh Pathirage claimed the gold with an effort of 88.33m.
Yashvir had won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games this year, but Rohit Yadav could not finish on the podium there.
The two athletes were India's biggest hopes in javelin throw after a late ligament injury forced reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to withdraw from this Asian Games.
Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a season-best effort of 80.29m to finish fourth.