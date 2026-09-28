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Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Clinch Silver And Bronze In Asian Games Javelin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 18:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian javelin throwers Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav delivered a remarkable double podium finish, securing silver and bronze medals respectively, at the prestigious Asian Games.

Key Points

  • Yashvir Singh secured a silver medal in men's javelin throw at the Asian Games with a personal best of 85.72m.
  • Rohit Yadav clinched the bronze medal, throwing the javelin 84.35m, ensuring a double podium finish for India.
  • Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with an 88.33m throw.
  • The Indian duo's success follows the withdrawal of reigning champion Neeraj Chopra due to injury.
  • Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finished fourth with a season-best effort of 80.29m.

The Indian duo of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav produced superb efforts to secure the silver and bronze medals respectively as the country registered a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.

India's Javelin Success At Asian Games

Yashvir, the 24-year-old from Haryana, came up with a personal best of 85.72m in his sixth and last attempt to surpass fellow Indian Rohit Yadav and claim the silver medal.

 

Rohit, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, threw the javelin at 84.35m to bag the bronze medal.

Sri Lanka's superstar Rumesh Pathirage claimed the gold with an effort of 88.33m.

Yashvir had won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games this year, but Rohit Yadav could not finish on the podium there.

The two athletes were India's biggest hopes in javelin throw after a late ligament injury forced reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to withdraw from this Asian Games.

Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a season-best effort of 80.29m to finish fourth.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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