Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Clinch Silver And Bronze In Asian Games Javelin

Discover how Indian javelin throwers Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav delivered a remarkable double podium finish, securing silver and bronze medals respectively, at the prestigious Asian Games.

Key Points Yashvir Singh secured a silver medal in men's javelin throw at the Asian Games with a personal best of 85.72m.

Rohit Yadav clinched the bronze medal, throwing the javelin 84.35m, ensuring a double podium finish for India.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with an 88.33m throw.

The Indian duo's success follows the withdrawal of reigning champion Neeraj Chopra due to injury.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finished fourth with a season-best effort of 80.29m.

The Indian duo of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav produced superb efforts to secure the silver and bronze medals respectively as the country registered a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.

India's Javelin Success At Asian Games

Yashvir, the 24-year-old from Haryana, came up with a personal best of 85.72m in his sixth and last attempt to surpass fellow Indian Rohit Yadav and claim the silver medal.

Rohit, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, threw the javelin at 84.35m to bag the bronze medal.

Sri Lanka's superstar Rumesh Pathirage claimed the gold with an effort of 88.33m.

Yashvir had won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games this year, but Rohit Yadav could not finish on the podium there.

The two athletes were India's biggest hopes in javelin throw after a late ligament injury forced reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to withdraw from this Asian Games.

Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a season-best effort of 80.29m to finish fourth.