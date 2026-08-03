Neeraj Chopra's 'one line' advice helped Yashvir Singh clinch CWG bronze

Indian javelin thrower Yashvir Singh clinched a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, achieving a personal best throw of 85.41m, thanks to crucial last-second advice from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

IMAGE: Yashvir Singh won a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday, July 31. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Yashvir Singh secured a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a personal best throw of 85.41m.

He attributed his success to last-second advice from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who told him to 'keep the javelin in one line'.

The advice helped Yashvir improve from seventh to third place in his final throw.

Yashvir explained that keeping the javelin 'in one line' involves aligning the javelin with the shoulder, drawing it back straight, and releasing it along that same line.

He competed without pressure, as the spotlight was on more established rivals like Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem.

Yashvir Singh credited a simple piece of last-second advice from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for producing the throw of his life, as he surged from seventh place to clinch a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

After the penultimate round, Yashvir was in seventh place with a best throw of 81.33m, while South Africa's Douw Smit occupied third spot with an effort of 82.88m.

Neeraj Chopra's Crucial Advice

"I had to overcome the adverse conditions. Neeraj motivated me before my final throw and supported me. He told me to keep the javelin in one line, and it paid off," Yashvir told PTI on Monday after receiving a hero's welcome on his return from the Commonwealth Games at Delhi's IGI Airport.

"This was one of the biggest tournaments of my life, so my only aim was to give my 100 per cent effort and leave nothing behind. I wanted to produce my personal best there. I am happy that I achieved a personal best of 85.41 metres and also won the bronze medal with that performance," he said.

Mastering the Technique

While hurling the javelin, keeping the spear in one line (or aligned with the shoulder) is an important technique as it helps maximise distance while reducing strain on the throwing arm.

When PTI asked what exactly he did to follow Neeraj's advice, Yashvir explained that it meant holding the javelin near ear level, keeping his shoulders aligned in the direction of the throw, drawing back his arm and the javelin in a straight line, and releasing it over his shoulder along that same line.

Competing Without Pressure

Yashvir admitted he competed without any pressure as the spotlight was on Neeraj and his rivals, including Olympic and defending champion Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and South Africa's Anderson Peters. "I had no pressure as the focus was on Neeraj, Nadeem and Rumesh. I just had to give my 100 per cent effort. I kept telling myself to achieve my personal best. God was kind and it happened," he signed off.