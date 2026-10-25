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Mulik Shatters Own National Record In 110m Hurdles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 25, 2026 20:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Maharashtra's Yash Mulik made headlines by breaking his own U18 national record in the 110m hurdles, securing a gold medal at the National Junior Athletics Championships.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Yash Mulik shattered his own U18 national record in the 110m hurdles on Sunday, clocking 13.29 seconds.
  • Mulik's gold-medal-winning time of 13.29 seconds bettered his previous U18 national record of 13.40 seconds, set recently in Ludhiana, Punjab.
  • Fasalul Haque of Kerala won gold in the men's U20 110m hurdles, with the top four finishers surpassing the meet record.
  • Other notable gold medallists include Muhammed Jazeel (3,000m U20), Ambriesh K (high jump U20), Sriteja Tholem (100m hurdles U20), and Anamika Ajesh (100m hurdles U18).

Maharashtra's Yash Mulik stole the spotlight as he broke his own U18 national record in the 110m hurdles to win gold at the National Junior Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

Mulik's Record-Breaking Performance

Mulik's gold-medal-winning time of 13.29 seconds bettered his previous U18 national record of 13.40 seconds, set recently in Ludhiana, Punjab.

 

In the men's U20 110m hurdles final, the top four finishers surpassed the meet record of 13.92 seconds set by Saif Chafekar last year.

Kerala's Fasalul Haque won the gold medal with a time of 13.69 seconds. Surya P of Tamil Nadu clinched the silver medal in 13.84 seconds, while Kerala's Kiran K claimed the bronze in 13.85 seconds.

Other Key Results From The Championships

Results: Men's U20: 3,000m: Muhammed Jazeel (Kerala) 8:19.87, Aakash (Uttar Pradesh) 8:20.76, Nishant Karhana (Haryana) 8:22.18. 110m hurdles: Fasalul Haque (Kerala) 13.69 seconds (meet record), Surya P (Tamil Nadu) 13.84 seconds, Kiran K (Kerala) 13.85 seconds. High jump: Ambriesh K (Tamil Nadu) 2.18m, Binoy B (Kerala) 2.11m, Sinan (Karnataka) 2.05m.

Men's U18: 110m hurdles: Yash Mulik (Maharashtra) 13.29 seconds (national record), Kirpal K (Tamil Nadu) 13.56 seconds, Anshu Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 13.64 seconds.

Women's U20: 3,000m: Dipika Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) 9:52.58 seconds, Mansi Yadav (Maharashtra) 9:57.33 seconds, Risha Goswami (Uttar Pradesh) 9:59.75 seconds. 100m hurdles: Sriteja Tholem (Telangana) 14.10 seconds, Adithya (Kerala) 14.24 seconds, Durga Sri Dinesh (Tamil Nadu) 14.28 seconds.

Women's U18: 100m hurdles: Anamika Ajesh (Kerala) 13.82 seconds, Nupura Holla (Karnataka) 13.84 seconds, Rajashree VB (Tamil Nadu) 14.07 seconds.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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