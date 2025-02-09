Yarraji, Shirse smash National Games hurdles records

Andhra Pradesh's Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse of Maharashtra won their third successive gold medals in the women's 110m hurdles and men's 100m hurdles respectively after clocking Games record times on the second day of athletics competitions in the National Games in Dehradun on Sunday.

IMAGE: Jyothi Yarraji, the reigning Asian champion and silver medallist in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, clocked 13.10 seconds in the final. Photograph: Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Shirse and Yarraji, both national record holders in their respective events, had won gold in 2022 and 2023 editions in Gujarat and Goa.

The 25-year-old Yarraji, the reigning Asian champion and silver medallist in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, clocked 13.10 seconds in the final to better her own earlier National Games record of 13.22 seconds, which she had set in the 2023 edition.

Her national record stands at 12.78 seconds which he had set in 2023.

Moumita Mondal of West Bengal claimed the silver with a time of 13.36 seconds while Nithya Ramraj (13.60 seconds) of Tamil Nadu took the bronze.

The 22-year-old Shirse clocked 13.65 seconds to better her own earlier National Games record of 13.71 seconds which he had set in the 2023 edition. He had clocked 13.84 seconds while winning the gold in the 2022 edition.

His national record stands at 13.41 seconds which he had set last year.

Manav Rajanarayanan of Tamil Nadu won the silver with a time of 14.03 seconds while Muhammed Lazan (14.23 seconds) of Kerala took the bronze.

Former national record holder and 2015 edition gold medallist Siddhanth Thingalaya, representing Maharashtra, did not finish the final race.

Shirse and Yarraji have been competing in 60m hurdles in the indoor circuit abroad since last month. Both also hold 60m hurdles national records.