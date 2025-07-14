HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Yarraji out of Worlds! ACL surgery ends her season

Yarraji out of Worlds! ACL surgery ends her season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 18:51 IST

x

Jyothi Yarraji

IMAGE: Jyothi Yarraji informed on her social media handle that she underwent surgery on Friday to repair an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tear on her right knee. Photographs: Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Asian champion and national record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has undergone a successful knee surgery which will not only rule her out of the World Championships in September but also bring curtains to her season.

The 25-year-old Yarraji informed on her social media handle that she underwent surgery on Friday to repair an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tear on her right knee. The procedure was performed by the well known surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

 

“Hello everyone, I'm happy to share that this Friday, I successfully underwent a successful surgery to repair an ACL tear on my right knee with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. The past few weeks have been tough for me, as this injury has stopped me from doing what I love the most,” Yarraji wrote on Instagram.

An ACL tear surgery normally takes at least six months to heal. That would mean that Yarraji will be ruled out of the Tokyo World Championships (September 13-21) and she will be able to come back to action only next year.

Jyothi Yarraji

“However, with the support of my family, friends, the teams at TOPS, media.iccsai, afiindia official and rfyouthsports coachjameshillier and all of you, I am taking this in my stride and hoping to be back very soon. The journey to a stronger version of me starts now and I'm going to put in my 100% and more to be back on track soon,” said the injury-prone athlete.."

Yarraji, also an Asian Games silver medallist, had announced earlier this month that she suffered a "freak" knee injury while training. Her coach James Hillier told PTI that the injury was "pretty bad".

Before the injury struck her, she was having a high chance of qualifying for the World Championships, though she has not breached the direct qualification time of 12.73 second.

Her 12.96 second effort while winning gold in the Asian Championships in May has put her among the athletes who can make it to the World Championships through the world ranking quota.

Athletes can qualify for the World Championships in two ways -- direct entry by breaching the qualification mark or through world ranking quota. The qualification window is till August 24.

Yarraji came back this season after suffering a hip flexor injury during training in Finland after the 2024 Paris Olympics, impacting her training stint.

At the start of the 2025 season, she tweaked her technique, switching from a seven-stride approach to her original eight-stride approach, which she believes will reduce injury risk.

She won gold in 100m hurdles and 200m race in the Uttarakhand National Games in February, bagged the top spot in the 100m hurdles in the Federation Cup before defending her Asian Championships title.
Her last title was in the Taiwan Athletics Open on June 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Neeraj Chopra watches Sinner make Wimbledon history
Neeraj Chopra watches Sinner make Wimbledon history
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
Women's WC: Divya, Humpy cruise into last 16
Women's WC: Divya, Humpy cruise into last 16
Before They Parted...Saina-Kashyap's Love Journeys
Before They Parted...Saina-Kashyap's Love Journeys
Lord's Test: Siraj fined for fiery send-off
Lord's Test: Siraj fined for fiery send-off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Classic Madan Mohan Songs

webstory image 2

World Mac 'N' Cheese Day: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Is Just 7.8mm Slim

VIDEOS

Martyrs' Day row: CM Omar scales boundary wall to offer prayers- Watch1:13

Martyrs' Day row: CM Omar scales boundary wall to offer...

360deg view, AI, ultra-clear footage: Railways to install CCTV in all coaches 2:42

360deg view, AI, ultra-clear footage: Railways to install...

Drone visuals show devotees flood Varanasi's Ganga Ghats on Shraavan's first Monday3:47

Drone visuals show devotees flood Varanasi's Ganga Ghats...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD