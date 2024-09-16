Yamal Shines Again: Barca's Perfect Start to LaLiga season

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal opens the scoring for Barcelona against Girona. Photograph: Albert Gea/ Reuters

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal struck twice in the first half to help deliver a commanding 4-1 win at Girona on Sunday that extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a fifth consecutive win.

Yamal gave Barca a two-goal lead with strikes in the 30th and 37th minutes while Dani Olmo extended their advantage right after the break with a first-time effort from close range.

Pedri scored the fourth with a tap-in in the 64th minute while Girona substitute Cristhian Stuani netted a consolation goal in the 80th, six minutes before Barca were reduced to 10 men when forward Ferran Torres was given a straight red card for a nasty studs-up challenge on Yaser Asprilla.

IMAGE: Dani Olmo nets Barca's third goal of the match. Photograph: Albert Gea/ Reuters

Hansi Flick's Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 15 points, four ahead of Real Madrid and Villarreal. Girona are seventh on seven points.

"It was clear for us that we had to start the season well," Pedri told Movistar Plus.

"Coach Flick insisted with us about that in the close season, that from the very first moment we had to push hard because that's how you win leagues, distancing ourselves from our rivals from the start."

It was another dominant performance by Flick's impressive Barcelona who outplayed Girona throughout the match and could have won by a wider margin.