Yamal Makes Barcelona History at Just 19

Teenage football prodigy Lamine Yamal has etched his name in Barcelona's history books by becoming the club's youngest-ever captain during a recent Champions League fixture.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's youngest captain at 19 years and 58 days old.

He received the armband during a Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Yamal surpassed Bojan Krkic's previous record for youngest captain.

The captaincy was handed to him by first-choice captain Raphinha during a substitution.

Lamine Yamal became the youngest Barcelona captain at 19 years and 58 days old during the Spanish champions' 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday.

First-choice captain Raphinha handed the armband to the Spanish forward when the Brazilian was substituted in the 71st minute.

Bojan Krkic was Barcelona's previous youngest skipper, having captained the team during a 2010 Copa del Rey match when he was 20.