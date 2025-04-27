Diamond League PIX: Easy for Chebet, Duplantis, Warholm

Images from the Diamond League athletics meet at Xiamen Egret Stadium, Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action during the men's pole vault at the Diamond League meeting in Xiamen Egret Stadium, Xiamen, China, on Saturday. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet triumphed in her distance duel with Gudaf Tesgay, Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault and Shericka Jackson finished second on her return to the track as the 2025 Diamond League season got underway on Saturday.

Sweden's Duplantis was the headline act at the Egret Stadium, Xiamen, China, but there was to be no repeat of his record-breaking feats in Xiamen last year as he failed with three attempts at 6.01 metres to win with a jump of 5.92, well short of his World mark of 6.24.

With five months until the season peaks at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, many athletes are still testing their bodies in competition after winter training.

IMAGE: Kenya's Beatrice Chebet pulls away from the field down the home straight to win the 5,000 metres in 14 minutes and 27.12 seconds. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Chebet was delighted with how she came through her race against World record holder Tesgay and nine other Ethiopians in the women's 5,000m after pulling away down the home straight to win in 14 minutes and 27.12 seconds.

"The season is still new and I was not sure where the body is so I just thought I'd try to push because there were a lot of Ethiopians there," she said.

"Thank God I was able to run good, my speed is still there, my 200 reaction is still there, so I'll go back home and do more training and focus on the world championships."

South African Akani Simbine and American Anavia Battle confirmed their fine early season form with victories in the showcase sprint races.

IMAGE: South Africa's Akani Simbine, centre, powered to victory in 9.99 seconds ahead of Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala (10.13) and World indoor sprint champion Jeremiah Azu of Briton (10.17). Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Simbine leads the world in the 100m so far this year and he powered to victory in 9.99 seconds ahead of Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala (10.13) and World indoor sprint champion Jeremiah Azu of Briton (10.17).

Battle, the only woman to run under 11 seconds in the 100m this season, scorched off the bend to beat world champion Jackson into second place in the women's 200m in 22.41.

Jamaican Jackson, who clocked 22.79 with American Jenna Prandini third in 22.97, was happy with her first outing of the year in the event she dominated for two years until a leg injury ended her 2024 season before the Olympics.

"I just wanted to finish healthy and I'm healthy so I'm good," she said. "I think I did pretty good tonight."

KIPYEGON FALLS SHORT

Chebet's compatriot and triple Olympic 1,500 champion Faith Kipyegon comfortably won the 1,000m but once again fell short of claiming the World record when she crossed the line in 2:29.21.

Ethiopian Samuel Firewu handed twice Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali a rare defeat in the 3,000m steeplechase, holding off the Moroccan after stumbling on the final hurdle to win in 8.05.61

Bayapo Ndori of Botswana won the men's 400m in 44.25 seconds, while American Cordell Tinch stormed home to win the 110m hurdles in 13.06 seconds as Olympic champion Grant Holloway pulled up and finished last.

IMAGE: Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after setting a new World record in the men's 300 metres. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Karsten Warholm, the World record holder in the 400m hurdles, later lowered his own World best with a dominant win in 33.05 seconds in the 300m hurdles, an event only ratified by World Athletics in March.

Jamaican Danielle Williams, who will be going for a third world title in September, surged ahead of American Grace Stark off the final barrier to win the women's high hurdles in 12.53 seconds.

There were no surprises in the women's high jump as Ukraine's Olympic and world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh ran out of rivals at 1.97m, well short of her world record of 2.10.

Dutchwoman Jessica Schilder threw 20.47m with her opening effort to win the shot put ahead of World champion Chase Jackson, while American Valarie Allman took discus honours with a throw of 68.95m.

There was also Chinese success for the crowd to cheer when Zhang Mingkun won the men's long jump ahead of Australian Liam Adcock with a leap of 8.18m.