Home  » Sports » Spain great Xavi Hernandez named Netherlands' first foreign-born coach

Spain great Xavi Hernandez named Netherlands' first foreign-born coach

August 13, 2026 04:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Legendary Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernandez was officially named the new head coach of the Netherlands national football team, signing a long-term contract extending through the 2030 World Cup.

Xavi Hernandez

IMAGE: Spain's Xavi Hernandez will be the Netherlands' first foreign coach since Austria's Ernst Happel led the team at the 1978 World Cup. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points

  • Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the Netherlands' head coach, with a contract extending through the 2030 World Cup.
  • The 46-year-old Spaniard replaces Ronald Koeman and takes on his first role as a national team coach.
  • Xavi was out of coaching since leaving Barcelona in 2024, which he managed for three seasons.
  • He is the first foreign coach for the Netherlands since Austria's Ernst Happel led the team in the 1978 World Cup.
  • Xavi's inaugural match in charge will be against Germany in the Nations League on September 24.

Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the Netherlands' head coach on a contract through the 2030 World Cup, the Dutch football federation said.

The 46-year-old Spaniard replaces Ronald Koeman and takes charge of a national team for the first time. Xavi has been out of coaching since leaving Barcelona in 2024, where he spent three seasons in charge.

 

Xavi Takes Over From Ronald Koeman

Koeman returned for a second spell in 2023, having previously managed the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020.

He led the team to the Euro 2024 semi-finals and to the round of 32 at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by Morocco on penalties. He left his post following the tournament.

Xavi will be the Netherlands' first foreign coach since Austria's Ernst Happel led the team at the 1978 World Cup.

His first match in charge will be against Germany in the Nations League on September 24.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

xavi hernandeznetherlands footballhead coach2030 world cupronald koeman

More From Rediff

Lakers set to break record with $12.5 billion sale

Lakers set to break record with $12.5 billion sale
Three goals in 17 minutes sink FC Goa in ACL Two clash

Three goals in 17 minutes sink FC Goa in ACL Two clash
From 0-1 to 4-1: East Bengal's stunning comeback in ACL

From 0-1 to 4-1: East Bengal's stunning comeback in ACL

Related Stories

PSG score over Aston Villa to retain UEFA Super Cup

PSG score over Aston Villa to retain UEFA Super Cup

Web Stories

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi
What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?

What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?
Check Out Honor X6e!

Check Out Honor X6e!

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026