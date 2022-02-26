Wushu player Sadia wins gold in Moscow

IMAGE: Sadia Tariq from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years. Photograph: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter

India's wushu player Sadia Tariq clinched the gold medal at a junior tournament in Moscow on Friday.

The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years.



"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.



No immediate details of the competition were available but a 38-strong Indian contingent is competing at the event which will wind up on February 28.