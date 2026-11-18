The World Tennis League Season 5 is set to electrify Bengaluru from December 17-20, showcasing a stellar line-up of international tennis stars like Elina Svitolina and Nick Kyrgios alongside India's top players.

Photograph: Jayne Kamin/Reuters

Key Points The World Tennis League (WTL) Season 5 will be held in Bengaluru from December 1720.

The event features a 16-player field including former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina, Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios.

Four teams  AKRIXX Eagles, Game Changers Falcons, Aussie Mavericks Kites, and VB Realty Hawks  will compete.

The league combines eight international players with eight of India's leading tennis talents, including Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri.

Mahesh Bhupathi highlights the exciting mix of Grand Slam finalists, Olympic medallists, and emerging talent for Season 5.

Former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina, Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Harri Heliovaara will headline a 16-player field in the World Tennis League's (WTL) fifth season.

The league will be held at the KSLTA S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium here from December 1720.

Season 5 will feature four teams  AKRIXX Eagles, Game Changers Falcons, Aussie Mavericks Kites and VB Realty Hawks  bringing together eight international players and eight of India's leading tennis talents.

The mix of established international champions and emerging Indian players promises four days of competitive tennis, with fans getting the opportunity to watch some of the sport's biggest names in action on home soil.

International Women's Stars

Svitolina leads the women's line-up. The Ukrainian, a 20-time WTA singles champion and winner of the 2018 WTA Finals, had reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year.

Switzerland's Bencic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic singles gold medallist and a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2025, will also be among the leading attractions.

Joining them is Czechia's Pliakova, a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist, having reached the US Open final in 2016 and the Wimbledon final in 2021.

Spain's Paula Badosa, a former world No. 2 and 2021 Indian Wells champion, returns to the league following her appearance last season.

Men's Field Features Kyrgios, Bublik

The men's field is equally compelling, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios bringing his considerable presence to the Bengaluru court.

A Wimbledon finalist in 2022 and Australian Open doubles champion in the same year, Kyrgios will be joined by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, a nine-time ATP title winner who reached a career-high world No. 10 in January 2026.

Belgium's Zizou Bergs, who claimed his maiden ATP title at Eastbourne this year, and Finland's Heliovaara, a two-time Wimbledon men's doubles champion (2024 and 2026), complete the international line-up.

India's Top Tennis Talent

India's representation will feature a strong mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players. Sumit Nagal, who became the first Indian man to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay, returns alongside Yuki Bhambri, India's leading doubles player who has reached a career-high ranking of No. 18.

Dhakshineswar Suresh, who delivered a memorable performance in India's Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru earlier this year by winning three matches, will also be back.

Completing the men's contingent is Ramkumar Ramanathan, a former ATP singles finalist and two-time ATP 250 doubles champion.

The women's Indian line-up will see the return of 17-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, both of whom featured last season.

Maaya has emerged as one of the exciting young prospects, becoming the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach a WTA Tour singles quarter-final.

They will be joined by Rutuja Bhosale, who won mixed doubles gold alongside Rohan Bopanna at the 2023 Asian Games, and Vaishnavi Adkar, India's No. 1 women's singles player in 2026.

Both players will make their WTL debuts after reaching the doubles final at the Chennai Open, becoming the first all-Indian pair to achieve the feat at a WTA Tour event.

Bhupathi Praises Diverse Line-Up

Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-founder, World Tennis League, said: "The quality of players coming together for Season 5 makes this a particularly exciting line-up. We have Grand Slam finalists, an Olympic gold medallist, former world No. 1s and some of the most exciting names on the ATP and WTA tours.

"Each brings a different style and personality to the court, which will make the team competition all the more interesting.

"Equally exciting is the Indian contingent, with experienced players and young talent making their mark on the international circuit. It is this combination of quality, experience and emerging talent that will make Season 5 special."