WTA Finals: Zheng downs Paolini, advances to semis

November 06, 2024 20:58 IST
IMAGE: China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her women's singles group stage match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel / Reuters

China's Zheng Qinwen reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh after claiming an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday.

In her WTA Finals debut, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Seventh seed Zheng fired 12 aces in a dominant performance, recording her 30th win from 34 matches played since Wimbledon.

"It's one of the best performances I had during this year," she said on court.

"Really good percentage of first serves. I enjoyed a lot tonight to play here."

Zheng won 77% of her first-serve points as she became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

 

"(This was) almost 11 years ago. I'm proud I could make it," Zheng said.

"I didn't know what would happen when I came here because it's my first time. I just told myself to enjoy. Especially because I'm in a really difficult group. Thanks to all the fans who came to watch me tonight. Thanks for all your support."

The Paris Olympics champion finishes second in the purple round-robin group behind top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her semi-final berth by beating Paolini 6-3 7-5 on Monday to stay unbeaten.

The world number one faces fifth seed Elena Rybakina in her final group match later on Wednesday.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
