Sabalenka Loses 11 Games Straight But Refuses to Give Up

World number two Aryna Sabalenka is still holding onto her WTA Finals semi-final aspirations despite a surprising 6-4, 6-0 loss to rising star Mirra Andreeva.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her group stage match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, US on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka lost 11 consecutive games in a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Mirra Andreeva at the WTA Finals.

Despite the loss, Sabalenka, the world number two, still has a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Andreeva, 19, secured top spot in Group 2 after her dominant performance against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is determined to perform well in her final group match against Elina Svitolina to keep her semi-final hopes alive.

Aryna Sabalenka said she is still hopeful of reaching the WTA Finals semi-finals despite losing 11 games in a row in a 6-4, 6-0 defeat by 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday. The world number two squandered a 4-1 lead in the opening set before French Open champion Andreeva ran the table to clinch the match and seal top spot in Group 2.

Andreeva's Dominant Performance

"She definitely played great tennis," Sabalenka told reporters. "The good thing is that I still have a chance to qualify. The bad thing, that I'll need some time to recover after I don't even know how many games in a row I lost."

Sabalenka, 28, made the brighter start and broke Andreeva in the fourth game, but the teenager quickly shifted the momentum and exploited the Belarusian's errors.

Looking Ahead to the Next Match

"She's not easy to play, in any surface. It's not only Indian Wells," added Sabalenka. "She's moving well, spinning the ball quite high, especially in this condition."

Sabalenka said she was determined to respond in her final group match against Elina Svitolina, who kept her own semi-final hopes alive with a 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Karolina Muchova. "Although the things didn't go well today, I'm still super motivated," added Sabalenka.