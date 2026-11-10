WTA Finals: Sabalenka battles back to win; Andreeva stuns Svitolina

World number two Aryna Sabalenka and rising star Mirra Andreeva kicked off their WTA Finals campaigns with significant victories, setting an exciting tone for the prestigious season-ending tournament.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her group stage match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points World number two Aryna Sabalenka began her WTA Finals campaign with a hard-fought 7-6(2), 7-5 victory over Karolina Muchova on Monday.

Sabalenka had to dig deep in the opening set, breaking back when Muchova served for it at 5-4 before dominating the ensuing tiebreak.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva made an impressive debut by dispatching 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0.

Andreeva needed just one break of serve to take the opening set before sweeping through all six games in the second for a commanding victory.

Svitolina struggled to find answers, failing to convert any of her six break points against Andreeva, who she had beaten earlier this year at the Australian Open.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka got her WTA Finals campaign off to a winning start with a hard-fought victory over Karolina Muchova, while Mirra Andreeva eased past Elina Svitolina as Group 2 action got underway.

Making her sixth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament, Sabalenka had to work hard to overcome a determined Muchova 7-6(2), 7-5, with the Czech making her debut at the event after a breakthrough season that included titles in Doha and Bad Homburg and a run to the Wimbledon final.

Sabalenka's Gritty Performance Against Muchova

The Belarusian, who is seeking her first WTA Finals crown, had to dig deep in the opening set, breaking back when Muchova served for it at 5-4 before dominating the ensuing tiebreak to take the lead after almost an hour.

Sabalenka appeared to have gained control in the second set with a 4-2 lead, but the Czech refused to go away, breaking back when her opponent was serving for the match to level at 5-5.

Muchova's resistance proved short-lived, however, as Sabalenka broke again before finally serving out the contest.

"She's such an incredible player. Always tough battles. I was just trying to stay calm and focus point by point. She can come back any time. You have to be focused from beginning till the end," Sabalenka said on court.

"I'm super happy with the level I played. To get the first win, it's really important. Great start."

Andreeva's Dominant Debut At WTA Finals

In a meeting between youth and experience, French Open champion Andreeva made an impressive debut by dispatching the 2018 WTA Finals champion Svitolina 6-4 6-0.

The Russian needed just one break of serve to take the opening set before raising her level considerably in the second, where she swept through all six games to complete a commanding victory.

Svitolina, who beat Andreeva at the Australian Open, struggled to find answers this time around, failing to convert any of the six break points she earned.

Player Insights On Key Victories

"I was trying to think about was that she beat me in Australia earlier this year. I really tried not to think about the match we had last year on these courts," Andreeva said of her 2025 Indian Wells win over Svitolina.

"I remember how I was playing when I beat her here, but I knew it would be a tricky match. She's an amazing player. I'm just very happy I was able to get through the match."