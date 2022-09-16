News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestling Worlds: Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya out of medal contention

Wrestling Worlds: Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya out of medal contention

Source: PTI
September 16, 2022 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was never going to be an easy outing for Ravi Dahiya as he has lost to World No. 30 Abdullaev multiple times in the past.

IMAGE: It was never going to be an easy outing for Ravi Dahiya as he has lost to World No. 30 Abdullaev multiple times in the past. Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI/Twitter

India's Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya was out of medal contention in the Wrestling World Championships after losing to Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in the 57kg qualification round in Belgrade on Friday.

 

While Dahiya made an early exit, Naveen entered the bronze medal match after beating World No. 4 Syrbaz Talgat of Uzbekistan in 70kg opening round of repechage 11-3.

World No. 2 Dahiya lost by technical superiority (10-0) to the Uzbek in a rather one-sided bout.

Dahiya, who won the silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, will not be contesting in repechage for bronze as Abdullaev lost to Albanian wrestler Zelimkhan Abakarov.

On the other hand, Naveen's win took him directly to the bronze medal match as his next-round opponent Ilyas Bekbulatov (Uzbekistan) couldn't compete due to an injury.

Dahiya had defeated Razvan Marian Kovacs of Romania by technical superiority (10-0) in the first round 10-0.

It was never going to be an easy outing for Dahiya as he has lost to World No. 30 Abdullaev multiple times in the past.

Even though Abdullaev exacted revenge over Dahiya after his loss in the UWW Ranking Series event (Yasar Dogu 2022) in Istanbul in February, the Uzbek could not go past Abakarov, who won by technical superiority (13-2) to book his semifinal spot.

Commonwealth Games champion Naveen will face Ernazar Akmatalieve of Kyrgyzstan in his bronze medal match later on Friday evening.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife
Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife
SCO should stage major sporting event, says Putin
SCO should stage major sporting event, says Putin
'Dear Roger, my friend and rival...'
'Dear Roger, my friend and rival...'
Modi, Putin meet in Samarkand, 1st since Ukraine war
Modi, Putin meet in Samarkand, 1st since Ukraine war
India takes over SCO rotating presidency
India takes over SCO rotating presidency
HC bench stays transfer of Kerala sessions judge
HC bench stays transfer of Kerala sessions judge
Spinners shine as India A take upper hand vs NZ A
Spinners shine as India A take upper hand vs NZ A

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness

TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness

Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace

Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances