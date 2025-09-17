Wrestling Worlds: Antim stays in medal contention

IMAGE: In the semifinals, Antim Panghal will take on Paris Olympics silver medallist Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador . Photograph: ANI Photo

Antim Panghal effected a decisive take-down move in the dying moments against China's Jin Zhang to progress to the women's 53kg semifinals, keeping India's medal hopes alive but Radhika and Jyoti Beriwal were eliminated on day five World Wrestling Championships, Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday.

Young Antim, targeting her second World Championship medal, had an easy start to her campaign when she knocked out Spaniard Carla Jaume Soner in mere 23 seconds but found a tough rival in Zhang, who she edged past 9-8.

Antim got on board with a two-pointer when she off-balanced Zhang for a double-leg take-down. The Indian doubled her lead with a head-lock move which she converted into a take-down even as Zhang resisted with all her might.

Another two-pointer on the edge of the circle from a body-lock position put Antim ahead 6-0. Zhang reduced the margin to 2-6 with her first scoring move and could have caused more damage but the Chinese could not get a proper grip to employ leg lace.

In the second period, Zhang kept Antim in check with head lock. She further reduced the margin with a right leg move and equalled the score when she rolled Antim.

Zhang attempted a pin but Antim wriggled out, yet the Chinse earned two more points for her effort, moving ahead 8-6. Antim pushed out Zhang to add one more point to her tally.

With less than 20 seconds to go, Antim needed one good move and she got it with just three seconds left in the bout.

Antim is now up against Paris Olympics silver medallist Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador.

Manisha Bhanwala was outplayed 0-8 by North Korea's Ok ju Kim in the quarterfinals. If Kim makes the final, Manisha will get a repechage round.

Radhika (68kg) and Jyoti (72kg), however, didn't progress.