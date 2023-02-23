Wrestling row sees Delhi lose Asian C'ships to Astana

IMAGE: Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik along with other top wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia staged a protest against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The Asian Wrestling Championship has been shifted from New Delhi to Astana, where it will be held from April 7-15, global body United World Wrestling (UWW) said on Thursday.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 28 to April 2 but UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Astana hosted the World Championships in 2019 with grand success and Kazakhstan was the host of the Asian Championships in 2021 as well. The city of Almaty also hosted the third Ranking Series event last year.

Apart from the senior competition, the U-17 and U-23 Asian Championships are set to return to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a second straight year. The tournament will take place from June 10 to 18.

The dates of the U-15 and U-20 Asian Championships have been modified and it will now take place in Amman, Jordan from July 12 to 20.