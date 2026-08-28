Indian Wrestlers Face Tough Choice For World Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India has implemented a new policy requiring separate teams for the U23 and Senior World Wrestling Championships, compelling Indian wrestlers to make a crucial choice between the two prestigious global events.

Photograph: Sujeet Kalkal/Instagram

Key Points WFI mandates separate teams for U23 and Senior World Wrestling Championships.

The decision stems from the short time gap between the two prestigious tournaments.

Wrestlers must choose between competing in the U23 event (USA, Oct 12-18) or the Senior event (Kazakhstan, Oct 24-Nov 1).

Selection trials for U23 are on Aug 31/Sep 1; those selected cannot try for Senior Worlds.

The WFI states this policy is "in the interest of the wrestlers" for better preparation and performance.

Wrestlers such as Hansika Lamba, Nishu and Neha Sharma will have to make a choice if they want to compete in the U23 Senior World Wrestling Championship and the Senior World Wrestling Championship this year since the WFI has decided to field separate teams for the two tournaments citing the short gap between them.

India's top men's free style wrestler Sujeet Kalkal, who won gold at U23 World Championship in Serbia, has already made the obvious decision to compete in the senior worlds. Hansika (53kg) had won a silver medal in Serbia where Nishu (55kg) and Neha (57kg) won a bronze each. Srishti (68kg) and Priya (76kg) had also won bronze medals and are eligible for both U23 and senior Worlds trials. Usually strong U23 wrestlers like to test themselves at the senior circuit as well.

WFI's Rationale For Separate Teams

The U23 World Championships are scheduled to be held in the USA from October 12 to 18, while the Senior World Championships will take place in Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1. The federation, in a circular, said the decision was taken to ensure adequate preparation and participation of wrestlers at the respective levels, given the limited time between the two championships.

Selection Process For World Championships

Accordingly, the wrestlers selected through the selection trials scheduled for August 31 and September 1 will represent India at the U23 World Championships, and will not be eligible to participate in the selection trials for the Senior World Championships. "The gap between the U23 Senior World Wrestling Championship and the Senior World Wrestling Championship is very short," the WFI said in its circular. The federation said the decision was taken "in the interest of the wrestlers" and to ensure proper preparation and performance of the Indian teams at both championships. The circular was issued by WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh and sent to officials of the Sports Authority of India, Wrestling Federation units and the federation's chief coaches.