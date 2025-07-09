Wrestler Reetika suspended for failing dope test

IMAGE: Reetika Hooda, who is the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in heavyweight 76kg category, was tested on March 15 during the selection trials for the Asian Championship. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a massive blow to Indian wrestling, Reetika Hooda, who became the country's first-ever Under-23 World champion in 2023, has been suspended provisionally by NADA for flunking a dope test, and is staring at a four-year ban.



The 22-year-old Reetika, who also became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in heavyweight 76kg category, was tested on March 15 during the selection trials for the Asian Championship and her urine sample found traces of S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic

Steroids, which is a prohibited substance."There is nothing confirmed as yet. I have not done anything wrong. I will fully co-operate with the officials. I have full faith in NADA and the federation (Wrestling Federation of India). I can't say more than that," Reetika told PTI.The wrestler is considering going for a 'B sample' testing.

After a failed Olympic campaign, Reetika won a silver medal at the Asian Championship in March and also put up a dominant show at the UWW Ranking Series event in Mongolia, winning a gold in May this year.



She has been gradually making a mark at the senior level and her suspension is a blow to Indian wrestling as she was a strong contender to win a medal at the World Championships later this year. She has lost just one bout in three competitions this year.