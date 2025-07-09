HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Wrestler Reetika suspended for failing dope test

Wrestler Reetika suspended for failing dope test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 09, 2025 00:11 IST

Reetika Hooda

IMAGE: Reetika Hooda, who is the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in heavyweight 76kg category, was tested on March 15 during the selection trials for the Asian Championship. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a massive blow to Indian wrestling, Reetika Hooda, who became the country's first-ever Under-23 World champion in 2023, has been suspended provisionally by NADA for flunking a dope test, and is staring at a four-year ban.

The 22-year-old Reetika, who also became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in heavyweight 76kg category, was tested on March 15 during the selection trials for the Asian Championship and her urine sample found traces of S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic

Steroids, which is a prohibited substance.

"There is nothing confirmed as yet. I have not done anything wrong. I will fully co-operate with the officials. I have full faith in NADA and the federation (Wrestling Federation of India). I can't say more than that," Reetika told PTI.

The wrestler is considering going for a 'B sample' testing.

 

After a failed Olympic campaign, Reetika won a silver medal at the Asian Championship in March and also put up a dominant show at the UWW Ranking Series event in Mongolia, winning a gold in May this year.

She has been gradually making a mark at the senior level and her suspension is a blow to Indian wrestling as she was a strong contender to win a medal at the World Championships later this year. She has lost just one bout in three competitions this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India cheers for cricket... why not boxing?'
'India cheers for cricket... why not boxing?'
Not Kohli... Shastri Sees Shades of This Great in Gill
Not Kohli... Shastri Sees Shades of This Great in Gill
'Bas Yaadein Rahe Jaati Hain': Mushtaq Remembers Bedi
'Bas Yaadein Rahe Jaati Hain': Mushtaq Remembers Bedi
The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!
The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!
5 Indian GMs Among World's Top 25
5 Indian GMs Among World's Top 25

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

India's Cheapest Phone With AI+ Launched

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala2:04

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China border, 18 missing1:26

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China...

Watch: PM Modi receives a unique welcome in Brazil1:11

Watch: PM Modi receives a unique welcome in Brazil

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD