Wrestler Babita Phogat Blessed With Baby Girl On Shivratri

Celebrated Indian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag have joyfully announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Shivratri.

IMAGE: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat said the arrival of her daughter has brought immense joy to her and her family. Photograph: Babita Phogat/X

Key Points Veteran wrestler Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcome a baby girl.

The joyous occasion coincides with the auspicious festival of Shivratri.

The newborn is the couple's second child, joining their son born in 2021.

Veteran wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat has been blessed with a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on X, Babita said the arrival of her daughter, whom she described as an embodiment of Goddess Parvati, has brought immense joy to her and her family.

Calling the birth an "invaluable blessing", Babita said the happiness of welcoming her daughter was beyond words and sought blessings from her followers for the newborn.

A Joyous Arrival On Shivratri

"Behold the grace of Mahadev -- on the holy occasion of Shivratri, a little angel--a daughter embodying the spirit of Parvati--has arrived in my life. The joy of welcoming my daughter is an invaluable blessing for me and my family. This feeling and happiness are beyond words. I seek the blessings of you all!" Phogat posted on X.

Expanding The Family

The newborn girl is the second child of Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag who got married in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2021.

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she gained nationwide recognition after her life story inspired one of the characters in the Bollywood film Dangal.

She later ventured into politics and has continued to remain active in public life.

Following the arrival of their daughter, Babita and Vivek have received congratulatory messages and blessings from family, friends and fans.