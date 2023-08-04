News
World's youngest referee? 10-year-old rules the pitch in Bolivia

World's youngest referee? 10-year-old rules the pitch in Bolivia

August 04, 2023 08:52 IST
IMAGE: Erick Callejas, 10, has big hopes to one day take his talents international. Photograph: Reuters

Erick Callejas may be just 10 years old - and a lot shorter than the other participants on the soccer pitch - but he has no qualms enforcing the rules as one of the few referees his age.

 

In high-altitude El Alto, Bolivia's second-largest city and neighbor to capital La Paz, Callejas can be found on weekends blowing his whistle and calling the shots at local games, inspired by his referee father Ramiro.

"On Saturdays and Sundays I go out to referee with my little colleague, my son, Erick," Ramiro said. "I am very proud, I'm filled with emotion because refereeing runs in his blood."

Callejas refereed his first match in a women's league after his dad signed him up for the job.

"There was a women's championship and (the coordinator) asked if I could referee and I said yes."

IMAGE: Erick Callejas is inspired by his referee father Ramiro. Photograph: Reuters

So far, he seems to be impressing his elders with his style. Player Beimar Tancara says Callejas has a natural talent.

"You can tell he has that character. He runs. He moves. He is not intimidated by people, even if the public shouts," Tancara said.

"I think he was born to be a referee. He is very talented. I like his refereeing."



For now, Callejas is umpiring games on sandy pitches in the community league, watched closely from the sidelines by his mother and coached by his father.

But he has big hopes to one day take his talents international.

"My dream is to referee the Bolivian Derby, to be a FIFA referee so I can go to the World Cup, America Cup, Liberators Cup and the Champions League," Callejas said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Teen GM Gukesh surpasses V Anand in FIDE rankings
Miranda named India U-23 men's team head coach
Asian Champions Trophy: 'Pakistan will surprise India'
Sindhu's poor run in 2023 continues!
'Pace of engagement with UK has picked up'
10 Signs You've Been Friendzoned
ASI team begins work on survey of Gyanvapi mosque
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

End of an era for Brazil; Marta bows out of World Cup

PIX: Messi volleys Inter Miami to victory

