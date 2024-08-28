News
World U20: India qualify for 4x400m mixed relay final

World U20: India qualify for 4x400m mixed relay final

Source: PTI
August 28, 2024 00:15 IST
U 20 athletcis

IMAGE: The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third. Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pahtak, Rihan Chaudhary and Sandramol Sabu qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima on Tuesday.

The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.

 

Australia's Jordan Gilbert, Bella Pasquali, Jack Deguara and Sophia Gregorevic topped the standings with a timing of 3:21.10.

Polish quartet of Michal Kijewski, Wiktoria Gajosz, Stanislaw Strzelecki and Zofia Tomczyk recorded the overall second best timing with a season best effort of 3:21.92s.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

