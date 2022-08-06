World U20 Athletics: Silver for Triple jumper Thirumaran

IMAGE: 17-year-old Selva P Thirumaran cleared a distance of 16.15 metres to clinch the silver medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championship, in Cali Colombia, on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Indian triple jumper Selva P Thirumaran improved upon his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championship, in Cali Colombia, on Friday.

The 17-year-old cleared a distance of 16.15 metres to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia's Viktor Morozov.

The gold went to Jamaica’s Jaydon Hibbert, who broke the Championship record with a 17.27m effort.

Thirumaran's silver-winning jump came in his second attempt.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team qualified for the 4x400m relay final.

The quartet of Summy, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and Rupal clocked 3:34.18s to finish second in Heat 3 and finish fourth fastest overall.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a gold in the championships, in 2016 in Poland.

Indian athletes have picked up three medals, including two silver and a bronze, at the ongoing meet, which was earlier known as the World Junior Championships.

In the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, India won three medals: 2 silver, 1 bronze.