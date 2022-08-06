News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World U20 Athletics: Silver for Triple jumper Thirumaran

World U20 Athletics: Silver for Triple jumper Thirumaran

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Selva P Thirumaran cleared a distance of 16.15 metres to clinch the silver medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championship, in Cali Colombia, on Friday.

IMAGE: 17-year-old Selva P Thirumaran cleared a distance of 16.15 metres to clinch the silver medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championship, in Cali Colombia, on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Indian triple jumper Selva P Thirumaran improved upon his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championship, in Cali Colombia, on Friday.

The 17-year-old cleared a distance of 16.15 metres to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia's Viktor Morozov.

 

The gold went to Jamaica’s Jaydon Hibbert, who broke the Championship record with a 17.27m effort.

Thirumaran's silver-winning jump came in his second attempt.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team qualified for the 4x400m relay final.

The quartet of Summy, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and Rupal clocked 3:34.18s to finish second in Heat 3 and finish fourth fastest overall.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a gold in the championships, in 2016 in Poland.

Indian athletes have picked up three medals, including two silver and a bronze, at the ongoing meet, which was earlier known as the World Junior Championships.

In the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, India won three medals: 2 silver, 1 bronze.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins World U-20 silver
India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins World U-20 silver
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses
CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses
Fun Recipe: Chef Brar's Red Chilly Hot Chocolate
Fun Recipe: Chef Brar's Red Chilly Hot Chocolate
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
Raut's wife questioned by ED in Patra chawl case
Raut's wife questioned by ED in Patra chawl case
US retailer Macy's tech expense cut may hurt IT giants
US retailer Macy's tech expense cut may hurt IT giants

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Farmer's daughter brings India glory at World Juniors

Farmer's daughter brings India glory at World Juniors

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances