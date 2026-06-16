India Falls To China 'B' In Thrilling World Team Snooker Championship Match

Former champions India faced a challenging start at the World Team Snooker Championship, suffering a narrow 2-3 defeat to hosts China 'B' in their opening Group 'B' match, making their next game against Turkey a must-win.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points India suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to China 'B' in their opening World Team Snooker Championship match.

The loss places former champions India in a must-win situation against Turkey in Group 'B'.

Aditya Mehta lost the decisive final frame to China's Zhou Jinhao, sealing the victory for the hosts.

Pankaj Advani secured a crucial win against Ma Hailong to level the match at 2-2 before the final frame.

China 'B' had previously defeated Turkey 3-0, highlighting their strong performance in the championship.

Former champions India suffered a narrow defeat to China 'B' in their opening match of the World Team Snooker Championship here on Tuesday. The 2-3 loss to the hosts in the three-team Group 'B' leaves India with a must-win game against Turkey on Wednesday.

Decisive Frame Loss For India

With the match poised on a knife's edge at 2-2, Aditya Mehta, who gave India the opening frame, frittered away the advantage and allowed the formidable Zhou Jinhao to help the hosts prevail in a thriller. Down 20-22, Jinhao capitalized on Mehta's poor safety shot with a crucial break of 23. The Chinese cueist resorted to safety after taking the penultimate red. After a bit of a cat-and-mouse game, the Indian missed a long red and sold it to the top left-hand pocket. The promising Jinhao took the generous offering gleefully to seal the frame and match for China 'B', who had earlier outclassed Turkey 3-0.

Advani's Efforts To Level The Score

Earlier, Jinhao had defeated Pankaj Advani with a gritty break of 53 in the second frame to draw level with India. Partnering Xu Jianhao, Zhou later compiled a flowing break of 81 to down Advani and Mehta in the doubles for a 2-1 lead. Advani brought India back into contention with a splendid win over Ma Hailong. Despite the black ball being out of play -- stuck near the top cushion -- he made a frame-clinching break of 62 to level scores at 2-2. However, Mehta, who looked solid in his opening win against Hailong, failed to reproduce that same touch in later frames.