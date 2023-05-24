TT Worlds: Manika crashes out of singles

IMAGE: Manika Batra was beaten by Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Manika Batra went down fighting to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 3-4 in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban on Wednesday.

Up against Diaz, ranked 13th in the ITTF chart, world number 39 Manika took the first game before her opponent stepped on the pedal. It was fairly balanced till the sixth game with both the players locked at 3-3.



But Diaz ran away with the decider as Manika lost 3-4 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3), to book her place in the last 16.



Even though she lost, Manika managed to ensure the best result for India in singles competition at the World Championships.



Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will take on the English pair of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the men's doubles round of 16 later on Wednesday.



The Indian combination had defeated the same English duo en route to a gold medal in last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.



Manika will pair up with Archana Kamath and take on Japan's Hina Hayata and Mima Ito in the round of 16 of women's doubles.