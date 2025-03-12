World Para GP: India sweep men's discus throw F11

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 12, 2025 00:32 IST

India's Preeti Pal impressed with a silver in 14.85 seconds at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi on Tuesday

India made a clean sweep in the men's discus throw F11 event on the opening day of World Para Athletics Grand Prix as Sagar clinched the gold medal with a throw of 34.84 metres in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He was followed by Balaji Rajendran, who secured silver by hurling the discus at 26.98 metres, and Janak Singh Harsana bagged bronze with 25.13.

 

In the women's 100 metres across T35, T36, T38, and T44 classifications, Australia's Rhiannon Clarke emerged victorious, clocking 13.14 seconds. India's Preeti Pal impressed with a silver in 14.85 seconds, while Germany's Nicole secured bronze in 15.35 seconds.

Brazil's Joeferson Marinho de Oliveira dominated the men's 100 metres T11 and T12 category with a stellar timing of 11.17 seconds.

Vishu claimed silver, while Pragadeeshwara Raja Moorthy added to India's tally with a bronze. The men's 100 metres T13 event saw Botswana's Bose Mokgwathi take gold in 11.55 seconds, narrowly edging out compatriot Edwin Masuge, who earned silver in 11.57 seconds. India's Meet Hareshkumar Tadhani took the bronze, finishing in 11.63 seconds.

In the men's 100 metres T35, Dmitrii Safronov, competing as a Neutral Para Athlete, secured gold in 12.08 seconds. India's Abhishek Babasaheb Jadhav won silver in 13.76 seconds, while Vinay claimed bronze in 14.47 seconds.

Raha Al Harrasi of Oman won gold in the men's 100 metres T36 with a timing of 12.53 seconds, while Mikhail Kukus and Kirill Glazyrin clinched silver and bronze respectively.

India dominated the men's 100 metres T44 category, in which Mit Bharatbha Patel sprinted to gold in 12.67 seconds.

Ababil Ali followed closely with silver in 13.81 seconds, and Malaysia's Ivan Jovic Suan secured bronze in 13.84 seconds.

In the combined men's 100 metres T63 and T64 categories, Petr Mikhalkov, also representing Neutral Para Athletes, stormed to gold in 11.56 seconds.

 

