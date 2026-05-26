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Home  » Sports » World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka storms into French Open second round

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka storms into French Open second round

2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 18:11 IST

Images from Day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

Sabalenka cruises into Round 2

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points

  • World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka registers an emphatic first round victory in straight sets.
  • Sabalenka hasn’t lost the first round of a Grand Slam since Australian Open 2020.
  • Sabalenka struck 29 winners during her first round win against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka blazed through her opening round at the French Open as she brushed aside Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Sabalenka raced to a 4-0 lead on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier before unforced errors crept into her game, which allowed her opponent to pull two breaks back and serve for 5-5.

A double fault, however, handed the top-seeded Belarusian the first set and she opened up a 5-0 advantage in the second.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka cools down using a handheld fan during a break in play. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Bouzas Maneiro got to survive another couple of games when she held and then broke for 5-2 but a double fault gave Sabalenka a routine win.

“That’s the most enjoyable part of the game that I can come to the net to play points there, it’s so much fun,” last year’s runner-up Sabalenka said.

“I’m so happy I was able to improve on that part of the game and bring it on court.”

Source: REUTERS
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