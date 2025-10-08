World Jr Badminton: India sweep past UAE to reach QF

IMAGE: India players celebrate after reaching the quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships, in Guwahati, on Wednesday. Photograph: BAI Media

India stormed into the quarterfinals of the team event at the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships for the Suhandinata Cup with a clinical win over UAE, in Guwahati, on Wednesday.

In other ties, USA upset France while Japan got the better of top seeds Thailand to top their respective groups at the National Centre of Excellence.

While India defeated UAE 45-37, 45-34, Japan got the better of Thailand 45-42, 45-34 in Group A and USA made it to the last eight stage with 45-43, 45-43 win over France in Group B.

The top teams in all eight groups will compete in the quarterfinals for the coveted trophy, while the others will fight in the classification rounds. Other teams to top their respective groups include China (Group D) and Indonesia (Group F).

India, seeded second, had beaten Nepal and Sri Lanka in their earlier Group H clashes and went into the final round as the only unbeaten team in the group.

That confidence showed in the way they approached the match against the UAE, who boast of having a few players who have played in the Indian domestic circuit in the past.

USA Open finalist Tanvi Sharma gave India a rousing start, defeating Prakriti Bharath of UAE 9-5. The mixed doubles combination of C Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo then made it 18-10 against Adithya Kiran and Sakshi Kurbkhelgi.

The UAE did put up a fight in the boys singles and boys doubles with Bharath Lateesh scoring nine points against Hmar Lalthazuala and then teaming up with RiyanMalhan to score 10 points against Bhagav Ram Arigela and Viswa TejGobburu, but their efforts were not enough to close the gap.

In the second set, Unnati Hooda replaced Tanvi and Suryansh Rawat took the place of Hmar in the line up.

Unnati beat Prakriti 9-6 to start the proceedings and there was no looking back for the Indian team from there on.

On the adjacent court, Japan grabbed the advantage against top seeds Thailand with Yuzuno Watanabe beating AnyapatPhichitpreechasak 9-5 in the first girls singles and the Asian Junior mixed team championships bronze medallist rode on that momentum to win the first set 45-42.

Watanabe gave her team a much bigger lead in the second set by beating YataweeminKetklieng 9-2 and the Japanese took the top spot in Group A with another clinical display.

But it was USA that had reasons to celebrate the most as they overcame a strong challenge from 5/8 seeds France.

With the matches going neck-and-neck in both sets, it was USA boys singles player Garret Tan who kept his composure to beat France's Mady Sow 9-8 in the first set and scored nine points quickly enough when under pressure in the second to help his team top Group B.

They will now face Japan in the quarterfinals while India will take on the top-placed team from Group G, which is yet to be decided.