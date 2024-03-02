News
World Indoors: Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin finishes 13th

Source: PTI
March 02, 2024 20:02 IST
IMAGE: Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 13th with a 7.69m effort in the men's long jump at the World Indoor Athletics Championships. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

National record holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 13th with a 7.69m effort in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

 

The 22-year-old, who was world leader for a few months in 2023 with his 8.42m jump, cleared 7.69m in his first attempt but fouled the next two. He could not be among the top eight after three attempts and thus eliminated, along with eight other competitors.

The top eight long jumpers after three rounds are permitted to have another three attempts.

Reigning Olympic and World champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won gold with a best jump of 8.22m, while 19-year-old Mattia Furlani (8.22m) of Italy and Carey McLeod (8.21m) of Jamaica were second and third respectively.

Aldrin has taken part in three other international events last month and had recorded 7.70m, 7.74m and 7.83m respectively. He had finished eighth in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

National record holder triple jumper Praveen Chitravel is also competing in the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Source: PTI
