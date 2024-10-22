News
World Cup star Forlan takes up tennis racket

World Cup star Forlan takes up tennis racket

October 22, 2024 19:59 IST
Diego Forlan

IMAGE: Diego Forlan has switched to tennis since his retirement in 2018, playing on the international senior tour. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

Former Uruguay soccer international Diego Forlan, who played for Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among others, will compete in doubles at the professional Uruguay Open tennis tournament in November, organisers said on Tuesday.

 

The 45-year-old former striker, a 2010 World Cup semi-finalist, has switched to tennis since his retirement in 2018, playing on the international senior tour.

Forlan, who plays left-handed, will team up with current world number 101 Federico Coria of Argentina in the main draw at the Nov. 11-17 clay court Challenger Tour event in Montevideo after being given a wild card.

"Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too," organisers said of Forlan's participation.

"This year, Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour."

Forlan, a Premier League winner with United, won 112 caps for Uruguay scoring 36 goals and also played for Villarreal and Inter Milan.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
