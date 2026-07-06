World Cup Shock: Belgium Furious as FIFA Rejects Appeal

Discover how FIFA rejected Belgium's formal request for clarity on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's eligibility for a crucial World Cup match, following a controversial intervention by former President Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun cleared amid World Cup controversy. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points FIFA rejected Belgium's request for information on Folarin Balogun's eligibility, deeming it an inadmissible appeal.

US President Donald Trump's intervention led to the suspension of Balogun's red-card ban.

The Royal Belgian Football Association sought legitimate explanations from FIFA regarding the decision.

Belgium claims FIFA created an appeal to immediately declare it inadmissible, refusing to provide information.

The RBFA is challenging Balogun's eligibility due to unexplained changes in pre-match suspension rules.

FIFA has rejected Belgium's letter seeking a copy of the decision to make U.S. striker Folarin Balogun eligible for their World Cup clash on Monday after treating it as an inadmissible appeal, the Royal Belgian Football Association said.

FIFA suspended Balogun's red-card ban and cleared him to play in the round-of-16 tie after U.S. President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

Belgium Challenges FIFA's Decision Process

The RBFA said it had had "only a few hours" to act, while no information was provided by FIFA.

"For an appeal to be admissible, FIFA's own regulations state that the reasoned decision must first have been communicated to the appellant," the RBFA said in a statement.

"While the RBFA was merely seeking legitimate explanations, FIFA itself created an appeal and immediately ensured that it would be declared inadmissible.

"All of this occurred while FIFA simultaneously refused to respond to the RBFA's legitimate requests."

The RBFA said it was challenging Balogun's eligibility after FIFA removed the automatic player suspension section from a pre-match coordination meeting presentation and failed to explain the change despite repeated oral and written requests.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.